Grace Weber has a new video out from her “A Beautiful Space” record, and she’s at her most soulful on “Touching The Sun.” The song is full of warm feeling, breathy vocals with a retro-inspired bass line behind it, and Weber sings of bliss on the track. The video, however, is full of late-night excursions, whether that be navigating the streets of California or a solo pool party. “Touching The Sun” is just one standout from the album, but it does encapsulate Weber’s sound and the core of her vocal abilities. We’ll watch Weber continue to grow, as she’s currently touring to support the album, but you can watch the video here below:

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO