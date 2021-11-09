CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Volunteers needed for Piney Creek Trail clean up project

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QCUp_0crJ0m3o00

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The city is looking for volunteers to help clean up the Piney Creek Trail System. This effort is being held in conjunction with the Stewards, City of Beckley, and the PCWA Outdoor Rec Committee.

The workday will be held on November 20 and will consist of clearing the trails of the fall leaves and preparing the more than 15 miles of trail for winter weather. Work will include raking and litter cleanup.

Volunteers of all ages, skill levels and experiences are welcome to join.

Following the cleanup, volunteers will have the opportunity to hike the trail and get to know their fellow helpers at a provided lunch.

Volunteers will meet at the front parking lot at the YMCA Sports Complex at 10 a.m. All participants should bring their own gloves, boots and water.

Register to volunteer here or contact Pauline Spiegel at pspiegel@conservationlegacy.org or 304-207-3480.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Officials make progress with restoring, relocating doughboy

MARTINSBURG, WV (AP) — Officials are making progress with restoring and relocating a World War I doughboy statue to War Memorial Park in Martinsburg. The doughboy’s long-awaited placement at War Memorial Park began earlier this month when the restored statue was placed near the memorial garden, Superintendent of Parks Steve Catlett said Thursday during a Veterans Day event at the park, The Journal reported. Two plaques that circle the base also have been restored and two other plaques are in the process of being remade, he said.
MARTINSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beckley, WV
Society
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
Lootpress

CareSource presents $25,000 check for West Virginia Communities in Schools

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice took time out of his remarks about COVID-19, along with First Lasdy Cathy Justice, to welcome officials with healthcare company CareSource, who announced that they are donating $25,000 to benefit West Virginia’s Communities In Schools (CIS) program. “This is a great announcement today by...
EDUCATION
Lootpress

Public comment sought on WVa transportation program changes

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia residents can comment for another week on amendments made to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. Federal law requires the document, which shows planned Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration expenditures through 2025. Changes to the plan are required to undergo public review and comment.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Wild Grace abounds in all Appalachian woods

They are the embodiments of wild grace. Our wily white-tailed deer, elegant but perplexing, can be an unpredictable creature. As for the commonplace white-tail facts, we might well begin with the basics: the rut, about November in most places, or later elsewhere, depending on climate and nutrition. The gestation period...
ANIMALS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy