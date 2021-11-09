Volunteers needed for Piney Creek Trail clean up project

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The city is looking for volunteers to help clean up the Piney Creek Trail System. This effort is being held in conjunction with the Stewards, City of Beckley, and the PCWA Outdoor Rec Committee.

The workday will be held on November 20 and will consist of clearing the trails of the fall leaves and preparing the more than 15 miles of trail for winter weather. Work will include raking and litter cleanup.

Volunteers of all ages, skill levels and experiences are welcome to join.

Following the cleanup, volunteers will have the opportunity to hike the trail and get to know their fellow helpers at a provided lunch.

Volunteers will meet at the front parking lot at the YMCA Sports Complex at 10 a.m. All participants should bring their own gloves, boots and water.

Register to volunteer here or contact Pauline Spiegel at pspiegel@conservationlegacy.org or 304-207-3480.