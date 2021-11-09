CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Oldest Church in Illinois is Over 300-Years Old

By Sam
 3 days ago
The Holy Family Church in Cahokia, Illinois is 312-years old and the oldest continuously operating parish in the United States. Originally built in 1699, the log church has so much history to it. The original church was built in 1699 and by...

