NBA

The Jokic brothers appeared to just join Twitter to tell Marcus Morris to chill out after Markieff incident

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Nikola Jokic cheap shot on Markieff Morris has now taken a turn, and it’s getting pretty nuts.

To review: The Denver Nuggets superstar got a forearm shiver of a foul to his ribs from the Miami Heat forward, so Jokic then delivered a vicious cheap shot that injured Morris.

Markieff’s twin brother Marcus then took to Twitter to say “Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED,” a clear threat to Jokic.

And that’s when Jokic’s brothers — who have looked pretty menacing in the past when they see Nikola get into it on the court — stepped in on social media.

It appears an account called @JokicBrothers was JUST started in November 2021 — could it be on Tuesday, just after Marcus’s threat? — and these were the first tweets sent:

No. No way. That can’t be real. Has to be a fake, right? Per Mike Singer, the Nuggets reporter at the Denver Post, IT’S REAL!!!!

I can’t get enough of this. The fact that they signed it “Jokic Brothers” is the cherry on top. Holy cow.

