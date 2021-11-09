CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'PUBG New State' unlock times - when you can play in your region

By Dave Aubrey (GLHF)
 3 days ago
PUBG New State is launching very soon. New State acts as a reboot of PUBG Mobile, upgrading the game beyond what was possible with what they were working with. New State might not be an obvious upgrade from the face of it, but experienced PUBG Mobile players will quickly begin to see the variety of new vehicles, weapons and areas. If you ever had trouble playing PUBG on a touchscreen before, New State just might have fixed that for you thanks to other upgrades and a far smoother framerate than before. If you want to play competitively on the go, this is the new best way to do it.

New State launches very soon, allowing you to get the jump on other players and practice before they know what hit them. If you want to get good, and fast, you need to start playing ASAP. Below we have our estimates for when PUBG New State should go live, so check back later to tell us how right/wrong we are.

When PUBG New State launches in your timezone

We don’t actually have confirmed information on the time that PUBG New State will go live. The release date for PUBG New State is November 11, but the specific time we’ll have to guess at. And we do so for each timezone, below:

  • PST: 8pm Nov. 10
  • EDT: 11pm Nov. 10
  • GMT: 4am
  • CET: 5am
  • MSK: 7am
  • IST: 9:30am
  • CST: 12pm
  • JST: 1pm
  • AEDT: 3pm
  • NZDT: 5pm

Our reasoning for guessing at this time is that the PUBG New State is tweeting daily up to the launch, with each tweet going out at 4am GMT. Using complete guesswork, we’re assuming that is when the game will go live globally at the times listed above.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

