Veterans Day was commemorated at the Silver CreekVFW Post 6472 by members of the VFW, the auxiliary and the American Legion Post 148. In attendance were members of the AMVETS Post 6472 and the Forestville American Legion. The Silver Creek Girls Scouts and Silver Creek Boys Right Track Program in fifth grade presented gifts for all the veterans present. The VFW auxiliary provided food and refreshments for all in attendance.

FORESTVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO