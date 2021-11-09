CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

November Is C. difficile Awareness Month With An Annual Conference, Recognizing Subject Matter Experts, Expressing Gratitude to US Governors

Durango Herald
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - C Diff Foundation announced today that the 9th Annual International C. diff. Conference and Health EXPO welcomed over 40 international topic-experts dedicated in disciplines of healthcare, pharma, biotech, and academia on November 4-5, 2021. World-renowned presenters delivered data and discussed critical information on...

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
themaconcountynews.com

November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness and Caregivers Month

November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month. The Alzheimer’s Association’s Western Carolina Chapter and Eastern North Carolina Chapter are marking these events by recognizing and honoring the 358,000 family members and friends across North Carolina who are currently caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.
HEALTH
wnbjtv.com

Local agencies observe November as National Diabetes Awareness Month

JACKSON, TN ( WNBJ) - Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States and many families are affected by this disease every day. Medical professionals say one out of ten Americans has diabetes and some may not even know it. With this month being National Diabetes Awareness Month physicians and health educators want to bring more attention to this prevalent disease.
JACKSON, TN
The Suburban Times

November is a month of Gratitude and Honors, Awards & Scholarships

Submitted by Perry Newell, Funding College Project. It’s been a rough year—for everyone. Wherever you live in the world, you have likely encountered a global pandemic, social isolation, economic slowdown, and civil unrest. Whether or not you have been personally affected by any of these factors, you almost certainly know...
EDUCATION
WAND TV

Tips to recognize, prevent diabetes for National Diabetes Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Local health officials with HSHS are raising awareness about the signs of diabetes for National Diabetes Awareness Month. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reports over 463 million adults in the world currently have diabetes. That equates to about one in 11 people. Most cases are type 2, which is largely preventable through regular physical activity and a healthy and balanced diet.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#C Diff#Ferring Pharmaceuticals#Hai#Fshea#The C Diff Foundation#Phonesoap#C Diff Foundatio
CBS Baltimore

Experts At Johns Hopkins Forum Call For Standardization Of Public Health Data

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Public health data needs to be standardized and better publicized moving forward, a panel of experts said Friday during a Johns Hopkins University forum. “If we face another crisis like the COVID pandemic, we are able to mobilize and have the data more quickly,” Archie Tse, a graphic designer for The New York Times, said. “Scientists as well as federal, state and local officials began asking us for data sets because there was no other source for it.” The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center has been relied upon heavily by public health experts and journalists since January 2020, shortly after...
BALTIMORE, MD
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This With Your Eyes, It Could Be the First Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable disease whose symptoms both vary greatly from patient to patient, and are easy to miss. The long-lasting illness affects more than 900,000 people in the United States, according to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation, and symptoms tend to worsen over time. That's why it's important to get an early MS diagnosis, and the key is knowing the warning signs. Though each patient's case is different, there are certain common indications of MS that often show up at the beginning, one of which affects your eyes. Research shows that half of MS patients experience it, and it's the first sign in 20 percent of people with the disease. Read on to know what you should look out for.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy