Argonne AI for Science Colloquium Marks Challenges and Progress

"Lattice QCD for Neutrino Oscillation Physics" Dr. Aaron Meyer; University of California, Berkeley; Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Next generation neutrino oscillation experiments are poised to answer key questions about the mechanism that allows neutrinos to spontaneously change flavor. The axial form factor is a vital ingredient in the nucleon amplitudes used to predict one of the primary signal processes in oscillation experiments, yet the form factor uncertainty is vastly underestimated by typical model parameterizations. A modern, high-statistics scattering experiment with an elementary target material would improve the situation, but so far this need has not been fulfilled. In the absence of a modern high-statistics experiment with an elementary target, lattice QCD can provide competitive constraints on the axial form factor from a first principles calculation. Results from these LQCD calculations can significantly reduce the uncertainty for nucleon amplitudes and assign a robust, systematically-improvable error budget. Recent calculations of the nucleon axial form factor at zero momentum transfer have demonstrated that sub-percent precision is possible on this vital quantity. In this talk, I will outline recent work on calculations of the nucleon axial form factor and the path toward achieving a result with a complete error budget. Results from LQCD will permit more complete factorization of uncertainties from nucleon and nuclear sources in neutrino oscillation data, paving the way for more substantial constraints on models of neutrino interactions with matter.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO