CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Argonne AI for Science Colloquium Marks Challenges and Progress

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an understatement to say the effort to adapt AI technology for use in scientific computing has gained steam. Last spring, the Department of Energy released a formal report – AI for Science – suggesting an AI program not unlike the exascale program reaching fruition now. There’s also the broader U.S....

www.hpcwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

Argonne captures 3 R&D 100 Awards for innovative technology

Newswise — Argonne award winners chosen from large, competitive pool in global competition. Three technologies developed by researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory and partner organizations have been named as 2021 R&D 100 Award winners, building on a decades-long history of wins. Recognizing the 100...
BUSINESS
towardsdatascience.com

Feeling Frustrated and Overwhelmed? Nine Tips on Managing the Challenging Learning Process in Data Science

Based on my personal experience, I propose nine strategies to start moving in the vast world of Data Science, without being suppressed by it. The work of the Data Scientist, as we know, requires a lot of skills, including statistics and math concepts, visualizations skills, and programming knowledge. For a beginner, all of these requirements could be a deterrent. In fact, one might think of leaving without even taking the first steps.
MENTAL HEALTH
HPCwire

Argonne Supercomputers Attract Magnetic Field Research

The “turbulent dynamo” phenomenon could help explain how small magnetic fields built momentum, eventually becoming the massive magnetic fields that pervade the cosmos. Little is known about the phenomenon, however – and researchers from the University of Rochester and the University of Oxford are working to change that with the help of supercomputers at Argonne National Laboratory.
COMPUTERS
unothegateway.com

Science for, with and by the people: Citizen Science

The Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center continued their curious people series with a webinar presentation by Dr. Andrea Grover on citizen science. The webinar took place Thursday, Oct. 27 and focused on citizen science, a growing science field entirely by the general public. In her presentation, Grover explained the growth...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Scientific Research#Argonne Ai#The Department Of Energy#The Alan Turing Institute#Anl#Data Management
uiowa.edu

Physics & Astronomy Colloquium - Dr. Aaron Meyer

"Lattice QCD for Neutrino Oscillation Physics" Dr. Aaron Meyer; University of California, Berkeley; Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Next generation neutrino oscillation experiments are poised to answer key questions about the mechanism that allows neutrinos to spontaneously change flavor. The axial form factor is a vital ingredient in the nucleon amplitudes used to predict one of the primary signal processes in oscillation experiments, yet the form factor uncertainty is vastly underestimated by typical model parameterizations. A modern, high-statistics scattering experiment with an elementary target material would improve the situation, but so far this need has not been fulfilled. In the absence of a modern high-statistics experiment with an elementary target, lattice QCD can provide competitive constraints on the axial form factor from a first principles calculation. Results from these LQCD calculations can significantly reduce the uncertainty for nucleon amplitudes and assign a robust, systematically-improvable error budget. Recent calculations of the nucleon axial form factor at zero momentum transfer have demonstrated that sub-percent precision is possible on this vital quantity. In this talk, I will outline recent work on calculations of the nucleon axial form factor and the path toward achieving a result with a complete error budget. Results from LQCD will permit more complete factorization of uncertainties from nucleon and nuclear sources in neutrino oscillation data, paving the way for more substantial constraints on models of neutrino interactions with matter.
SCIENCE
VentureBeat

AI Weekly: Corporate AI labs’ turn toward commercial research highlights need for investment in basic science

Google’s parent company Alphabet last week launched a subsidiary focused on AI-powered drug discovery called Isomorphic Labs. Helmed by Demis Hassabis, the cofounder of DeepMind, Isomorphic will use AI to identify disease treatments that have thus far eluded researchers, according to a blog post. “Isomorphic Labs [is] a commercial venture...
ENGINEERING
aithority.com

Argonne National Laboratory Selects Altair to Turbocharge Scientific Breakthroughs in the Exascale Era

Altair PBS Professional will orchestrate workloads for massive high-performance computing systems including the Polaris and Aurora supercomputers, boosting the world’s most important research efforts. Altair, the global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, announced that Argonne National Laboratory will utilize Altair PBS Professional across the organization’s HPC systems at the...
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

NERSC Seeking Quantum Information Science Research Proposals for Perlmutter Supercomputer

Nov. 10, 2021 — NERSC is seeking proposals to conduct research using NERSC’s Perlmutter supercomputer in the area of quantum information science. All areas of quantum information science are encouraged to apply, including but not limited to, quantum simulation of materials and chemical systems, algorithms for compilation of quantum circuits, error mitigation for quantum computing, and development/testing of hybrid quantum-classical algorithms. Proposals that demonstrate a plan to take advantage of the salient features of Perlmutter (e.g. 6,000+ NVIDIA A100 GPUs, all-flash scratch file system) will be given preference, as will projects that can show a strong benefit to current or future DOE Office of Science research objectives or society at large. The cuQuantum library from Nvidia will be available for both state vector and tensor network simulation on the GPUs, as well as other relevant software. Successful applicants will be able to partner with NERSC and vendor staff on topics such as utilizing GPUs or optimizing your workflow (please contact us for more information).
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Python
HPCwire

Agnostiq Selects Pennylane to Develop Quantum Platform for Finance

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 — Agnostiq partners with Xanadu to build products on top of Xanadu’s open-source software, PennyLane, to solve and address financial problems using advanced computing technologies. PennyLane provides a powerful and pioneering differentiable programming approach to quantum computing. It seamlessly integrates classical machine learning libraries with quantum hardware and simulators, giving users the power to train quantum computers the same way as neural networks.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Kevin Brown named Argonne’s first Walter Massey Fellow

Nov. 11, 2021 — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory has awarded its first Walter Massey Fellowship to Kevin Brown, currently a postdoctoral researcher at the lab. The Walter Massey Fellowship recognizes an exceptional scientist committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, who is at the early stage...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
HPCwire

University of Luxembourg Inaugurates Its AION Supercomputer, Supplied by Atos

Nov. 10, 2021 — The University of Luxembourg officially inaugurated its AION High Performance Computer (HPC) during a ceremony at Belval Campus. The new supercomputer now provides state-of-the-art support to the University researchers and partners. The supercomputer will enable research and innovation based on intensive computing and large-scale data analysis,...
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Argonne’s ALCF Launches Its AI Testbed, Details Systems

Nov. 11, 2021 — With an eye toward the future of scientific computing, the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility (ALCF) is building a powerful testbed comprised of some of the world’s most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) platforms. Designed to explore the possibilities of bleeding-edge high-performance computing (HPC) architectures, the ALCF AI...
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

US Department of Energy to Showcase National Lab Expertise at SC21

Nov. 11, 2021 — The scientific computing and networking leadership of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) national laboratories will be on display at SC21, the International Conference for High-Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis. The conference takes place Nov. 14-19 in St. Louis via a combination of on-site and online resources.
POLITICS
HPCwire

MGHPCC Explores Strategies at SC21 to Increase HPC Access and Collaboration

HOLYOKE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2021 — The Massachusetts Green High Performance Computing Center (MGHPCC) will co-lead two Birds of a Feather (BOF) sessions at SC21 that will explore expanding access and collaboration in high performance computing (HPC). The nation’s largest supercomputing conference, SC21 will take place from November 14 through November 19 in St. Louis Missouri both virtually and remotely.
HOLYOKE, MA
HPCwire

‘Forever’ Chemicals? Maybe Not, Thanks to Supercomputing

Nonbiodegradable “forever chemicals” like perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (collectively, PFASs) were invented in the 1930s as a way to advance nonstick and waterproof materials. Unfortunately, as the chemicals began to accumulate in living bodies over time, researchers started to uncover links between PFASs and a range of diseases, including kidney and testicular cancer. Recently, researchers from the University of California Riverside (UCR) applied supercomputing power at the San Diego Supercomputer Center to investigate methods of removing these dangerous chemicals from drinking waters – one of their primary methods of ingress to the human body.
SCIENCE
HPCwire

Argonne Researchers to Share Computing Innovations at SC21

Nov. 11, 2021 — Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory will share the laboratory’s research and expertise in high performance computing (HPC) at the 33rd International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis. Known widely as SC21, the annual conference will be held November 14-19, 2021, in St. Louis as a hybrid event with both in-person and virtual attendees.
ENGINEERING
HPCwire

The Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre Joins the OpenMP Effort

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2021 — The Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre has joined the OpenMP ARB, a group of leading hardware vendors, software vendors, and research organizations who are creating the standard for the most popular shared-memory parallel programming model in use today. The Pawsey Centre is a world-class high-performance...
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Collaboration on Data and Computational Sciences Announces 2021-2022 Projects to Advance Cancer Breakthroughs

Nov. 12, 2021 — The Oden Institute for Computational Engineering and Sciences (Oden Institute), The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson) and Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) have announced the second round of projects to be funded through their next round of cooperative research and educational program in Oncological Data and Computational Sciences.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy