Transportation systems are significantly safer and less apt to break down than just a few years ago — and the AI behind that change is driving this trend. Technology has evolved from basic controls to advanced features such as adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, and sophisticated navigation that has greatly improved both traffic safety and user experience. Today’s cars are equipped with sensors and cameras that feed data to an on-board processor that leverages the cloud for software updates and feature upgrades, keeping vehicles out of repair shops and safely on the road.

