Avalanche’s Lack of Depth Scoring Is Cause for Worry

Heading into the 2021-22 season, the Colorado Avalanche had an issue. The summertime departures of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (9 goals), Joonas Donskoi (17), and Brandon Saad (15) saw the team shed 20 percent of its goal-scoring from last season, leaving them scrambling to secure competent replacements. Luckily, internal candidates are putting forth admirable efforts to bridge the gap and maintain Colorado’s relevance as Stanley Cup contenders. The most surprising of the early revelations is J.T Compher, the oft-maligned utility forward whose cap hit has made him a regular in trade proposals as the Avalanche navigate the stagnating salary cap. However, the sixth-year man is seeing the most ice-time of his career and producing like a top-six forward as a result. Let’s dig into what’s driving his early success.
