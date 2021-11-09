Avalanche’s Lack of Depth Scoring Is Cause for Worry

The Blue Jackets came back against one of the best teams in the NHL on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena, defeating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2. Gabriel Carlsson got the scoring started in the first period, but it wouldn't have been possible without a beautiful pass from Jakub Voracek, who saw Carlsson streaking through the Avalanche's zone and put the puck on his stick. Carlsson fired a wrister past Avalanche netminder Darcy Kuemper on his blocker side to give the Blue Jackets the advantage. It was the first goal of the season for Carlsson, and the second of his career.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO