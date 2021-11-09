CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche’s Lack of Depth Scoring Is Cause for Worry

By Craig Jones
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche have failed to get off to the kind of start we expected to see from them. It is unfair to put this down to one specific problems, because there are many issues for the Avs to solve right now. The team is currently 4-5-1, and certainly not showing...

thehockeywriters.com

The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Kuemper Struggling to Replicate Past Success

When entrenched starting goaltender Phillip Grubauer set sail for the unexplored shores of Seattle, the Colorado Avalanche faced an intimidating void in goal. After consecutive seasons in which the playoff performances of their goalies left a lot to be desired, entering another year with a question mark in net was a non-starter. In response, general manager Joe Sakic swung a trade for Darcy Kuemper of the Arizona Coyotes, oft-praised for his stellar displays behind a porous defense. While it’s still early, Kuemper has not come as advertised, struggling to acclimate to the high-wire Avalanche system. Let’s break down his sub-optimal start to the 2021-22 season, and where he might go from here.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Compher Succeeding in Bigger Role

Heading into the 2021-22 season, the Colorado Avalanche had an issue. The summertime departures of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (9 goals), Joonas Donskoi (17), and Brandon Saad (15) saw the team shed 20 percent of its goal-scoring from last season, leaving them scrambling to secure competent replacements. Luckily, internal candidates are putting forth admirable efforts to bridge the gap and maintain Colorado’s relevance as Stanley Cup contenders. The most surprising of the early revelations is J.T Compher, the oft-maligned utility forward whose cap hit has made him a regular in trade proposals as the Avalanche navigate the stagnating salary cap. However, the sixth-year man is seeing the most ice-time of his career and producing like a top-six forward as a result. Let’s dig into what’s driving his early success.
NHL
1stohiobattery.com

Jake Bean Scores Twice, Has Incredible Game Against Avalanche

Baked beans are good, but Jaked Beans are better. On Wednesday night against the Avalanche, Jake Bean had the best game of his career thus far: two goals, and three blocked shots in 25:24 of ice time as the Blue Jackets won in overtime, 5-4. Bean had never scored two goals in a game before, and his ice time was also a career-best.
NHL
clevelandstar.com

Jake Bean's OT goal lifts Jackets past Avalanche

Jake Bean scored his second goal of the night 1:12 into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Wednesday night in Denver. Cole Sillinger had two goals and an assist, Boone Jenner also scored and Jakub Voracek, Patrik Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand had two assists each for the Blue Jackets.
NHL
1stohiobattery.com

Blue Jackets Notch Huge Win Over Avalanche; Sillinger Scores Game-Winning Goal

The Blue Jackets came back against one of the best teams in the NHL on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena, defeating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2. Gabriel Carlsson got the scoring started in the first period, but it wouldn't have been possible without a beautiful pass from Jakub Voracek, who saw Carlsson streaking through the Avalanche's zone and put the puck on his stick. Carlsson fired a wrister past Avalanche netminder Darcy Kuemper on his blocker side to give the Blue Jackets the advantage. It was the first goal of the season for Carlsson, and the second of his career.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche Need More From Defense & Goaltending

There are a lot of issues going on with the Colorado Avalanche through the first ten games of the season. COVID has benched superstars, captains have received suspensions, a number of players have missed time due to injuries, and there haven’t been very many moments where they haven’t looked like Presidents’ Trophy winners from a season ago.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Canucks humiliated in loss to Avalanche: 'It's unacceptable'

DENVER -- In the first 11 minutes of Thursday’s game, when the Vancouver Canucks had one shot and the Colorado Avalanche had three goals. The visiting team’s best shift of offensive-zone pressure was when three Vancouver forwards converged on the puck in the corner and determinedly froze it for a faceoff.
NHL
milehighsports.com

Deen’s List: Without Nathan MacKinnon, the nearly healthy Avalanche flexed their depth muscles in a 7-1 rout over the Vancouver Canucks

In what was easily their best game of the regular season, the Avalanche dominated the visiting Vancouver Canucks 7-1 on Thursday without superstar center Nathan MacKinnon. Despite missing their best forward, Thursday’s match was perhaps the healthiest Colorado has been all season — although rookie defenseman Bowen Byram left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury, and will be re-evaluated Friday.
NHL
NHL

Avalanche score seven without MacKinnon in victory against Canucks

DENVER -- Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist for the Colorado Avalanche in a 7-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Ball Arena on Thursday. "I would say today we put the whole package together," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "We've done it a couple of times now, but the picture should be getting clearer and clearer for our players that this is the way we have to play in order to have success.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Kadri Deserves Contract Extension

The Colorado Avalanche have recently awarded hefty contract extensions to several of their franchise cornerstones, including captain Gabriel Landeskog and blueline star Cale Makar this past offseason. They must also account for the looming contract extension of their most important piece, Nathan MacKinnon, who surely demands a substantial increase to his paltry compensation of $6.3-million per year after the 2022-23 campaign. Consequently, the Avalanche must decide how Nazem Kadri – a two-way center with a mean streak who is up for contract renewal – fits into the organization’s future plans. A resurgence of sorts has put his reputational issues on the back-burner, and suggests he could be given a contract extension for his efforts. Let’s dig in.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 7-1 Win Over Canucks

Maybe the luck is changing for the Colorado Avalanche. After trying to catch a break for more than a month, the Avs took advantage of some rare occurrences to blast the Vancouver Canucks 7-1 on Thursday. Seven different players recorded a point in the first period alone, and seven different...
NHL
Gazette

Erik Johnson scores emotional goal as Colorado Avalanche down Minnesota Wild

It was pain, then gain for Erik Johnson in a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild. Johnson stretched out his leg to block a shot on the penalty kill and was visibly stung by it. “These pucks seem to find the places where you don’t have the pads,” Johnson said. “And I don’t know how, because I have extra ones everywhere.”
NHL
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Not Worried About Patrice Bergeron’s Lack Of Goals So Far

Patrice Bergeron is yet to light the lamp this season, but head coach Bruce Cassidy doesn’t sound too concerned. The Boston Bruins Captain hasn’t found the back of the net through the squad’s first seven games and only has recorded three assists so far for the Black and Gold. Although the offensive production hasn’t been quite to Bergeron’s standards — or for the whole first line for that matter — Cassidy isn’t worried about the small sample size.
NHL
NHL

Avalanche Takes to Practice Ahead of Wednesday Night's Matchup

The Colorado Avalanche conducted practice on Tuesday morning at Family Sport Center after its 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Having also picked up a 4-3 victory at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, the Avalanche seeks to continue its win streak on Wednesday when it hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets at Ball Arena.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Need Much More From Kakko and Lafreniere

Heading into the season, New York Rangers General Manager and President Chris Drury was banking on his young forwards taking strides. By moving Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues, they opted not to contract one of their better forwards. This opened the door for Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko to have more prominent roles, with the hopes that they would live up to their top-prospect statuses.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Unlikely Heroes Are Making a Difference for the Devils

Eleven games into the season, the New Jersey Devils have a respectable 6-3-2 record, despite missing vital pieces of their roster for stretches. In any other division, their 14 points would mean a lot more than it does in the Metropolitan, where the highly competitive eastern hub has the Devils in sixth place and just two points ahead of last place. Still, playing without Jack Hughes, Dougie Hamilton, and Mackenzie Blackwood at different points of the young season, they have managed to stay afloat.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Nathan MacKinnon’s Slow Start Is Cause for Concern

Any regular viewer of Colorado Avalanche games will agree there’s something special about watching Nathan MacKinnon skate. His cheetah-like bursts of speed, the almost incomprehensible quick release of his shot, and the deadly one-timer from the left face-off circle create electricity on the ice that stokes the best hopes of fans and strikes fear in the hearts of opponents.
NHL

