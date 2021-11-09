CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach House announce new album Once Twice Melody, reveal 2022 tour dates

By Jordan Darville
Cover picture for the articleBeach House, one of the most acclaimed and beloved dream-pop acts of the century, have announced their eighth studio album Once Twice Melody. The project will be released over the next few months in four separate chapters, with the first out this evening (November 9) at midnight. The songs...

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore-Based Beach House To Release Double Album After 4 Years

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore-based band Beach House on Tuesday announced their eighth album “Once Twice Melody.” The 18-song double album will be released in four-song chapters over the next few months, the band said, culminating in an album drop on February 18, 2022. The first chapter arrived Wednesday night with tracks Once Twice Melody, Superstar, Pink Funeral and Through Me. Thus far, the music continues the band’s signature dream-pop style, but for the first time, a live string ensemble was used, according to record label Sub Pop. The album was recorded in Apple Orchard Studios in Baltimore and studios in Los Angeles and Minnesota, Sub Pop said. All formats (including casettes) of the album are now available for pre-order. The chapter releases are as follows: Chapter 1 on November 10th, 2021 1. Once Twice Melody 2. Superstar 3. Pink Funeral 4. Through Me Chapter 2 on December 8th, 2021 5. Runaway 6. ESP 7. New Romance 8. Over and Over Chapter 3 on January 19th, 2022 9. Sunset 10. Only You Know 11. Another Go Around 12. Masquerade 13. Illusion of Forever Chapter 4 (full album release) on February 18th, 2022 14. Finale 15. The Bells 16. Hurts to Love 17. Many Nights 18. Modern Love Stories
BALTIMORE, MD

