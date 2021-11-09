TO1 drop 'No More X' performance MV

On November 1 KST, the Cre.ker Entertainment boy group unveiled their third single album 'MAVERICK,' including a title track of the same name. "MAVERICK" has a confident message, expressing the desire to not be shoved into a stereotype and, instead, be able to be oneself. The song's bold hip-hop sound is matched with equally strong lyrics, including, "When everyone tries to be the same / I exist as I am / I'm a Maverick." In the music video, The Boyz are all contestants participating in the Maverick Game, fighting for survival with an action-packed and cinematic concept.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO