TO1 drop 'No More X' performance MV

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 4 days ago

TO1 have dropped their performance music video for " In the performance MV, TO1 go over their powerful, dramatic choreography on their MV sets. "No More X" is the title song of their second mini album...

www.allkpop.com

thatgrapejuice.net

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Unwrap ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ Album Tracklist

Bruno Mars and Anderson . Paak welcome the masses to ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ next Friday (November 12). The pair’s hotly-anticipated album sees the dynamic stars fuse their talents and has thus far yielded deliciously fruitful results in the form of chart-topping lead single ‘Leave The Door Open,’ ‘Skate,’ and newly unwrapped ‘Smokin Out The Window.’
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

TWICE Unveils 'SCIENTIST' MV Teaser 1

TWICE delivers their special charms through the "SCIENTIST" MV Teaser 1!. On November 9, JYP Entertainment posted a teaser video for their title song "SCIENTIST," from their 3rd regular album "Formula of Love: O+T=<3".
MUSIC
allkpop.com

TO1 continues to raise comeback anticipation with new MV teaser for 'No More X'

On October 31 KST, the 'World Klass' boy group unveiled the 'REAL 𝓧 version' music video teaser for their upcoming single "No More X," the title track off of their 2nd mini album 'RE:ALIZE.' In the clip, a preview of the single's dynamic sound can be heard as each member interacts with the camera, rocking cool street fashion and a 'roughed up' look.
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

TO1 reveal dreamy 'RE:ALIZE' concept trailer

TO1 have revealed their dreamy concept trailer for 'RE:ALIZE'. In the concept trailer, the TO1 members are caught in a cloudy, candle-lit fantasy land. 'RE:ALIZE' is the group's second mini album, and it's set to drop on November 4 KST. Check out TO1's 'RE:ALIZE' concept trailer above, and let us...
MUSIC
#Music Video#To1#Alize#Aespa#Sm
allkpop.com

TO1 says it's time to show something new in the English version of 'No More X' MV

TO1 have dropped their music video for the English version of " In this lyric video, TO1 says it's time to show something new, relaying the song's message about awakening something inside of you. Meanwhile, "No More X" is the title song of their second mini-album 'RE:ALIZE', which was released on November 4 at 6 PM KST.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

TO1 drops another set of teaser posters for 'RE:ALIZE'

TO1 is ready for their comeback with 'RE:ALIZE'. In their latest set of individual and group teaser posters, the TO1 members capture the duality of their contrasting charms. Hidden underneath the members' calm, dreamlike expressions are hints of allure and enticement. As previously reported, TO1 will be returning with the...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

PIXY celebrates Halloween with "Bewitched" MV

PIXY has dropped a music video for "Bewitched." The girl group recently returned with their 2nd mini-album 'Temptation' on October 7 at 6 PM KST. 'Temptation' featured a total of 6 tracks including the title song "Bewitched", "Addicted", "Moonlight", "Still With Me (To.Winxy)" and English versions of "Bewitched" and "Moonlight".
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

The Boyz fight for their lives in action-packed MV for 'MAVERICK'

On November 1 KST, the Cre.ker Entertainment boy group unveiled their third single album 'MAVERICK,' including a title track of the same name. "MAVERICK" has a confident message, expressing the desire to not be shoved into a stereotype and, instead, be able to be oneself. The song's bold hip-hop sound is matched with equally strong lyrics, including, "When everyone tries to be the same / I exist as I am / I'm a Maverick." In the music video, The Boyz are all contestants participating in the Maverick Game, fighting for survival with an action-packed and cinematic concept.
MUSIC
Your EDM

RL Grime Has Outdone Himself with ‘Halloween X’ Live Performance [WATCH]

RL Grime’s hotly anticipated yearly mix and live concert experience Halloween X has finally unleashed — and it’s on repeat today!. On Thursday, October 28th, RL Grime took on The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA for the first-ever live edition of his Halloween series. On Friday, October 29th, the show was rebroadcasted to various territories around the world. Now, it’s available to stream online.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

ONEUS reach into the past in 'Luna' MV teaser

ONEUS have dropped their music video teaser for "Luna". In the MV teaser, reach into the past as they take on a historical concept. "Luna" is the title song of their sixth mini album 'BLOOD MOON', which is set to drop on November 9 KST. Check out ONEUS' "Luna" MV...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

ASTRO's MJ drops funky MV for solo debut single 'Get Set Yo'

ASTRO's MJ has dropped the music video for "Get Set Yo". In the fun MV, MJ is ready to send packages your way. "Get Set Yo" featuring Kim Tae Yeon is the title song of the ASTRO member's solo digital single 'Happy Virus'. Check out MJ's "Get Set Yo" MV...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

LABOUM 'Kiss Kiss' in interstellar MV

LABOUM have dropped their music video for "Kiss Kiss". In the MV, LABOUM go on an interstellar journey as they perform their latest song. "Kiss Kiss" is the title song of their third mini album 'Blossom', and the lyrics are about getting closer to someone who makes your heart flutter.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

Watch: ASTRO MJ Drops Semi-Trot Song 'Get Set Yo' MV

ASTRO MJ released his semi-trot song "Get Set Yo" as well as its official music video. Watch it here!. MJ also released his first solo digital single "Happy Virus" through various music sites on November 3.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Former miss A member Min drops funky fresh 'Onion' MV teaser

Former miss A member Min has dropped her music video teaser for "Onion". In the MV teaser, Min takes on a fresh, funky concept with a retro twist. "Onion" is the former miss A member's first official solo release since her track "Boyfriend" in 2008, and it's set to drop on November 8 KST.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

GOT7's Mark drops another suspenseful MV teaser for 'Last Breath'

GOT7's Mark has dropped a suspenseful new MV teaser for his upcoming solo single "Last Breath", adding even more to the mystery. In the first MV teaser released last week, fans watched Mark coming face to face with a startling reflection in an old, deteriorating restroom. Now, the latest MV teaser for "Last Breath" shows the suit-version Mark, wandering into an empty room where he finds a disturbing drawing.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

TOMORROW x TOGETHER drops stunning MV teasers for Japanese version of '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Ikuta Lilas'

TOMORROW x TOGETHER has dropped five MV teasers for their upcoming Japanese release. In each of these five clips, the member appears amid an aesthetic setting full of nature, interiors, and other mesmerizing areas. The song '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' has been previously released, but this new Japanese version will feature Ikuta Lilas instead of Seori.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

VICTON want a sugar rush in 'Sweet Travel' MV

VICTON have dropped their music video for "Sweet Travel". In the MV, VICTON have a home party and chase a sugar rush. "Sweet Travel" is the group's special fifth anniversary single, and it's meant to express the members' wish to celebrate the occasion with a sweet song for their fans.
MUSIC

