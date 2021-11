There's an innovative new pizza chain on America's fast-food scene, and while still small, it's about to undergo a major expansion. Rapid Fired Pizza, famous for its revolutionarily short pizza baking time of only 180 seconds, is hardly a major player in the pizza arena. It currently has just 33 locations spread out across a handful of markets, according to QSR Magazine, and no presence in coastal states or in the northeast or northwest. So while only customers in the Midwest, Southeast, and Texas can currently enjoy this speedy pizza, that's all about to change—and fast, according to the chain's new owners.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO