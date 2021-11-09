SM Entertainment release official statement regarding their additional lawsuits against Taeyeon's malicious commenters
On November 9, SM Entertainment released an official statement, regarding their additinal lawsuits made against Girls' Generation member Taeyeon's malicious commenters. SM Entertainment's official statement is as follows:. "Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We are continuously collecting information related to illegal activities online in order to protect our artist,...www.allkpop.com
Comments / 0