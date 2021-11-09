CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

SM Entertainment release official statement regarding their additional lawsuits against Taeyeon's malicious commenters

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn November 9, SM Entertainment released an official statement, regarding their additinal lawsuits made against Girls' Generation member Taeyeon's malicious commenters. SM Entertainment's official statement is as follows:. "Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We are continuously collecting information related to illegal activities online in order to protect our artist,...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Kang Daniel Loses Lawsuit Filed Against DC Inside To Shut Down Community Due To Malicious Comments

Kang Daniel has lost the lawsuit he filed against DC Inside. Back in 2019, Kang Daniel’s lawyers released a statement announcing that they have submitted an application to the Seoul Central District Court to request the closure of the “Produce 101 Season 2” community (known as a “gallery”). They explained that there are millions of posts on the gallery and many of them contain libelous falsehoods, describing that the postings exceed the boundaries of normal freedom of expression.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Shin Se Kyung's label EDAM Entertainment to take legal action against malicious commenters

Shin Se Kyung's label EDAM Entertainment is taking legal action against malicious commenters. "We'll take strong legal action without leniency against malicious commenters who write posts spreading false information, defamation of character, personal attacks, sexual harassment, and insults against Shin Se Kyung." According to the label, malicious posts about Shin...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

ROH Commentator Releases Statement After News Of The Company Going On Hiatus

As reported on Wednesday, ROH announced that they are going on a hiatus during the first quarter of 2022. Contracts for talent that are expiring at the end of the year will not be renewed, while wrestlers whose deals go beyond January 1st will remain under contract for a period of time.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taeyeon
allkpop.com

SM Entertainment releases new 2022 Seasons Greeting merchandise of all its artists

What's different about K-pop idol singers is that they have various merchandise they release during their promotion. Idol groups also release various seasonal merch for fans. Every year, K-pop idol groups release season's greetings merch, which includes goods with numerous photos of the groups. The merchandise will consist of posters, calendars, and photo cards with diverse, beautiful photos of the group.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Sm Entertainment#Girls Generation#Sns
allkpop.com

Starship Entertainment girl group IVE reveal debut promotional schedule

Starship Entertainment girl group IVE have revealed the promotional schedule for their debut. On November 11, the label revealed the below schedule for IVE's debut with their single album 'ELEVEN'. The schedule is divided into 3 separate parts - 'Have What We Want', 'Show What I Have', and 'ELEVEN'. The...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

SM Entertainment and YouTube announce ‘Remastering Project’ and unveil the first remastered MV from H.O.T!

SM Entertainment and YouTube have announced a special collaboration called the "Remastering Project" to digitally restore and create higher resolution versions of classic SM Entertainment MVs!. Kicking off the project is 1st generation K-Pop group H.O.T's "Warrior's Descendant", which was originally released in 1996. It was also revealed at the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allkpop.com

Lee Hi to feature in SBS drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' OST

Lee Hi will be singing a track for the OST of SBS' 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'. Her upcoming track "Hold My Hand" is described as a ballad that expresses, "When you're with me, my once dark heart will get better," and it conveys the emotions behind the age-gap romance between Young Eun (played by Song Hye Kyo) and Jae Kook (Jang Ki Yong) in the series.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Jay Park x Wiz Khalifa unveil 2nd teaser image for 'Break Your Heart'

On November 12, 7SIX9 Entertainment unveiled the 2nd teaser image for Jay Park and Wiz Khalifa's collaboration track, "Break Your Heart". In the image, Jay Park and Wiz Khalifa are seen overlapped with one another. An intense contrast in colors also portrayed the various temperature levels between lovers. A skilled...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Shin Min Ah named as Gucci global ambassador

Shin Min Ah has been named as Gucci's global ambassador. On November 11, Gucci announced, "Shin Min Ah's sophisticated and unparalleled style and her belief in the pursuit of diversity and respect for self-expression is similar to Gucci's philosophy." The luxury brand further expressed looking forward to their journey with Shin Min Ah, who'll be modeling creative director Alessandro Michele's designs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
allkpop.com

HYBE officially launches sub-label ADOR (All Doors One Room) led by CBO Min Hee Jin, in preparation for new girl group debut in 2022

HYBE Labels has officially launched its latest sub-label, ADOR (All Doors One Room). The sub-label will be headed by HYBE's Chief Brand Officer Min Hee Jin, recruited by HYBE in 2019. Min Hee Jin is known as a legendary mastermind in the K-Pop scene, having worked as a key creative director at SM Entertainment from 2009-2019 on projects for Girls' Generation, SHINee, f(x), EXO, and Red Velvet. She is widely known for her creative direction in f(x)'s 2nd full album, 'Pink Tape'.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Taeyang & Min Hyo Rin's $8.5 million newlywed home revealed

Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin's $8.5 million newlywed home has been revealed. The November 12th episode of 'Entertainment Live' featured the top 1% dream houses owned by stars, and the Taeyang-Min Hyo Rin couple came in at 3rd place. It's said their newlywed home is located in an expensive apartment building located in Hannam-dong, and penthouses in the building sell for at least 10 billion Won ($8,485,903 USD) to up to 15 billion Won ($12,734,862 USD).
WORLD
allkpop.com

One of TWICE's song from their new album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' fails to pass KBS regulation

South Korea is known to be strict when it comes to television censorship. In particular, KBS is especially strict when broadcasting content. Before idol groups or artists release music, they must go an assessment with the broadcasting company to make sure the lyrics of the songs are fitting for broadcast. Any songs with curses or vulgar phrases are filtered out and deemed unfit for broadcast.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Seo In Young responds to rumors about her attitude & fighting with Jessi

Seo In Young responded to rumors about her attitude and allegedly fighting with rapper Jessi. On the November 12th episode of 'Gold Nugget Counseling Center', host Jung Hyung Don mentioned rumors surrounding the star, saying, "I heard Seo In Young doesn't greet elders," "Seo In Young disciplines juniors who don't greet her." The singer responded simply,
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy