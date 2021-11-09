Actor Lee Sang Yup in talks to star as lawyer in upcoming drama 'Eve's Scandal'

In a new Netflix movie called THE GUILTY, Jake Gyllenhaal plays the only major character who appears on screen. All his co-stars are voices over a phone line. This film is a gripping thriller that showcases the superb acting skills of Gyllenhaal as a 9-1-1 operator who tries to help a terrified woman caller who’s being abducted. His character a troubled police officer, estranged from his wife and child and working at an emergency call center only because he’s facing a trial for criminal misconduct the very next day. THE GUILTY is an extremely tense thriller with an underlying message about how well meaning cops sometimes allow their emotions to take over in dangerous situations with potentially tragic results.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO