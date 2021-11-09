Actor Lee Sang Yup in talks to star as lawyer in upcoming drama 'Eve's Scandal'

2PM's Taecyeon and actress Kim Hye Yoon attended the press conference for their upcoming tvN drama 'Inspector and Joy'. On November 3, the press conference for tvN's upcoming drama 'Inspector and Joy' was held online. Here, 2PM's Taecyeon stated, "I have been filming with Kim Hye Yoon for about six months, and I think our on-screen chemistry is really good." He continued, "Joy is a character who is full of charms, so Kim Hye Yoon, who perfectly matches the character, is very lovely and cute when portraying her."
