By now I think many of you are familiar with the concept of free little libraries. If you aren't familiar with what they are, they are small structures often placed outside a person's home or business that has free books for people to take or leave for others to enjoy. Operating on that same concept is a movement dubbed 'Free blockbusters' that have begun popping up around Minnesota. I only know about 4 right now, but maybe this will inspire someone to bring one to a neighborhood near you.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO