Everything you need to know to follow Florida's season opener vs. Elon

Florida basketball is finally back in action tonight for its season-opening matchup with the Elon Phoenixes of the Colonial Athletic Association in the O’Connell Center. The Gators defeated the Embry-Riddle Eagles in its lone exhibition at the beginning of the month, 80-57, but now the games count.

Coach Mike White’s team looks nothing like it did last year, thanks to draft departures and a busy transfer portal, and enters the season unranked in both major polls. The expectations are pretty low for Florida, with most projecting a middle-of-the-pack finish in the Southeastern Conference. Nonetheless, it could be a fun campaign for the Gators, as White has mentioned that he has the best passing team he has ever coached on his roster.

Here is a look at how to follow tonight’s action.

Television: SEC Network+

Play-by-Play: Kyle Crooks

Analyst: Mark Wise

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Mick Hubert

Analyst: Lee Humphrey

Game Track: FloridaGators.com, ESPN app

Game Notes: FloridaGators.com

Prediction: Florida 81, Elon 60

