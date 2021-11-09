CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP congressman posts video depicting violence against AOC and Biden

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Rep. Paul Gosar posted a photoshopped anime...

Business Insider

Rep. Liz Cheney says House Republican leadership has 'lost their moral compass' over their silence on 'avowed white nationalist' Rep. Paul Gosar's violent AOC video

Rep. Paul Gosar faces censure by the House after he posted an anime video depicting him killing AOC. Rep. Cheney said that House GOP leadership had "lost their moral compass" for their silence on the video. Cheney called Gosar was an "avowed white nationalist" and said Kevin McCarthy had a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Gosar
HuffingtonPost

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart Unintentionally Makes Great Case For Biden's Agenda

Rep. Chris Stewart attempted to slam Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda on Wednesday, but unintentionally made a great case for it. It all started when the Utah Republican attempted to throw red meat to his base with a tweet showing the “socialist laundry list that your hard-earned taxpayer money is going towards.”
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photoshopped#Gop#Republican#Democratic
Michigan Advance

U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video

Nearly 30 Democratic U.S. House members, including three from Michigan, plan to introduce a resolution censuring their Arizona Republican colleague Rep. Paul Gosar for social media posts that depicted him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.  On Sunday, Gosar tweeted from both his official and personal accounts and posted on Instagram a video showing […] The post U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Post-Trump GOP normalizing threats of violence

David Jolly, who left the Republican Party in 2018, and Maria Teresa Kumar join Jonathan Capehart to discuss the dark shift in today’s Republican Party as more Republicans embrace Trump’s openly violent rhetoric or tacitly approve it by staying silent as more elected and public officials face death threats.Nov. 13, 2021.
POTUS
Business Insider

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says GOP Rep. Paul Gosar can't do simple math and has 'tumbleweeds' for brains

Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly attacked Gosar after he shared an animated video of himself killing her. Ocasio-Cortez has called Gosar a white supremacist and accused him of being unintelligent. "Gosar has nothing but tumbleweeds up there," she tweeted Wednesday. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly insulted Republican Rep. Paul Gosar in personal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
laconiadailysun.com

Rich Tjaden: What good can Biden claim in his 50 years as a politician?

After reading Jeff Robbins' critique in The Sun, Oct. 27, I offer my reply. How naive to think Hillary Clinton deserved to be POTUS. Obama served two terms, and Clinton considered herself heir apparent as wife of a former POTUS, female, and Secretary of State. Fawning over Joe Biden shows a myopic view of today's politics. Biden and Harris were against the vaccine in 2020. Harris stated, "If it's a Trump vaccine, I won't take it." On Biden's first day, he signed 17 executive orders negating Donald Trump directives, including closing the Keystone pipeline, causing layoffs. Before Biden, the U.S. was energy independent, now Biden is begging Russia and OPEC to release more oil. Under Trump, the cost of a gallon of gasoline was $1.50, now the median price is $3.50. The shut down of the wall between Mexico and the U.S. has brought open borders allowing almost anyone to come in, no questions asked. Yet, Biden is building a wall around his home for $450,000, paid for by taxpayers, a surreal dichotomy. Biden and Harris have not been to the border to see conditions created by the crisis. One acts like an ostrich and the other cackles like a jackal when questioned. Fauci vacillates between wearing a mask, not to wear one, or to wear two. He lied to Congress about funding gain-of-function research in the Wuhan, China lab. He seems to have lost credibility, and with a salary of $440,000, is it fair to say developed a narcissistic mentality? Parents that question local school policies about how their children are taught are labeled domestic terrorists. Biden instructed the justice department to investigate. That seems like an overreach, as states control their school districts. Throughout Trump's term and now, Democrats compare him to Adolf Hitler, accuse him of conspiring with Russia, and falsely impeached him twice. When he tweeted, they revolted. Democrats can't distinguish fantasy from reality. The in fighting of factions of Democrats has made the U.S. the butt of jokes worldwide. Attorney General Merrick Garland is defending the memo sent by the Loudoun County School Board stating parents were domestic terrorists. Parents wanted answers about critical race theory, COVID mandates, and transgender bathroom policies. One was a parent whose daughter was raped by a boy wearing a dress in the female bath. The school board called police and arrested the parent, then subsequently exacerbated the crisis, writing a letter to POTUS stating parents were acting like domestic terrorists. Garland, agreeing with the label, tarnished his reputation as an objective jurist. He sided with lies perpetrated by the school board, politicizing his position. To think he was nominated for the Supreme Court. Thank God he wasn't approved. Is there one good thing Biden can claim in his 50 years as a politician? November 2022 is fast approaching. New York's ex-governor Andrew Cuomo is out of the running. The major faux pas by Democrats could easily fuel a red wave in the House and Senate in 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Pelosi calls for investigation into Republican who posted anime showing him killing AOC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on the House ethics committee and law enforcement to initiate investigations into Representative Paul Gosar over an anime video he posted on Twitter which depicts him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and swinging a pair of swords at President Joe Biden.Ms Pelosi responded to the controversy surrounding the violent video in a tweet of her own, in which she urged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn it and support investigations by the House ethics committee and law enforcement. “Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must...
CONGRESS & COURTS

