GOP congressman posts video depicting violence against AOC and Biden

After reading Jeff Robbins' critique in The Sun, Oct. 27, I offer my reply. How naive to think Hillary Clinton deserved to be POTUS. Obama served two terms, and Clinton considered herself heir apparent as wife of a former POTUS, female, and Secretary of State. Fawning over Joe Biden shows a myopic view of today's politics. Biden and Harris were against the vaccine in 2020. Harris stated, "If it's a Trump vaccine, I won't take it." On Biden's first day, he signed 17 executive orders negating Donald Trump directives, including closing the Keystone pipeline, causing layoffs. Before Biden, the U.S. was energy independent, now Biden is begging Russia and OPEC to release more oil. Under Trump, the cost of a gallon of gasoline was $1.50, now the median price is $3.50. The shut down of the wall between Mexico and the U.S. has brought open borders allowing almost anyone to come in, no questions asked. Yet, Biden is building a wall around his home for $450,000, paid for by taxpayers, a surreal dichotomy. Biden and Harris have not been to the border to see conditions created by the crisis. One acts like an ostrich and the other cackles like a jackal when questioned. Fauci vacillates between wearing a mask, not to wear one, or to wear two. He lied to Congress about funding gain-of-function research in the Wuhan, China lab. He seems to have lost credibility, and with a salary of $440,000, is it fair to say developed a narcissistic mentality? Parents that question local school policies about how their children are taught are labeled domestic terrorists. Biden instructed the justice department to investigate. That seems like an overreach, as states control their school districts. Throughout Trump's term and now, Democrats compare him to Adolf Hitler, accuse him of conspiring with Russia, and falsely impeached him twice. When he tweeted, they revolted. Democrats can't distinguish fantasy from reality. The in fighting of factions of Democrats has made the U.S. the butt of jokes worldwide. Attorney General Merrick Garland is defending the memo sent by the Loudoun County School Board stating parents were domestic terrorists. Parents wanted answers about critical race theory, COVID mandates, and transgender bathroom policies. One was a parent whose daughter was raped by a boy wearing a dress in the female bath. The school board called police and arrested the parent, then subsequently exacerbated the crisis, writing a letter to POTUS stating parents were acting like domestic terrorists. Garland, agreeing with the label, tarnished his reputation as an objective jurist. He sided with lies perpetrated by the school board, politicizing his position. To think he was nominated for the Supreme Court. Thank God he wasn't approved. Is there one good thing Biden can claim in his 50 years as a politician? November 2022 is fast approaching. New York's ex-governor Andrew Cuomo is out of the running. The major faux pas by Democrats could easily fuel a red wave in the House and Senate in 2022.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO