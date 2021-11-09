GOP congressman posts video depicting violence against AOC and Biden

Nearly 30 Democratic U.S. House members, including three from Michigan, plan to introduce a resolution censuring their Arizona Republican colleague Rep. Paul Gosar for social media posts that depicted him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On Sunday, Gosar tweeted from both his official and personal accounts and posted on Instagram a video showing […]
