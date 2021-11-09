CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP congressman posts video depicting violence against AOC and Biden

Parsons Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Rep. Paul Gosar posted a photoshopped anime...

www.parsonssun.com

Business Insider

Rep. Liz Cheney says House Republican leadership has 'lost their moral compass' over their silence on 'avowed white nationalist' Rep. Paul Gosar's violent AOC video

Rep. Paul Gosar faces censure by the House after he posted an anime video depicting him killing AOC. Rep. Cheney said that House GOP leadership had "lost their moral compass" for their silence on the video. Cheney called Gosar was an "avowed white nationalist" and said Kevin McCarthy had a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart Unintentionally Makes Great Case For Biden's Agenda

Rep. Chris Stewart attempted to slam Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda on Wednesday, but unintentionally made a great case for it. It all started when the Utah Republican attempted to throw red meat to his base with a tweet showing the “socialist laundry list that your hard-earned taxpayer money is going towards.”
UTAH STATE
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Gosar
Michigan Advance

U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video

Nearly 30 Democratic U.S. House members, including three from Michigan, plan to introduce a resolution censuring their Arizona Republican colleague Rep. Paul Gosar for social media posts that depicted him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.  On Sunday, Gosar tweeted from both his official and personal accounts and posted on Instagram a video showing […] The post U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says GOP Rep. Paul Gosar can't do simple math and has 'tumbleweeds' for brains

Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly attacked Gosar after he shared an animated video of himself killing her. Ocasio-Cortez has called Gosar a white supremacist and accused him of being unintelligent. "Gosar has nothing but tumbleweeds up there," she tweeted Wednesday. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly insulted Republican Rep. Paul Gosar in personal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pelosi calls for investigation into Republican who posted anime showing him killing AOC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on the House ethics committee and law enforcement to initiate investigations into Representative Paul Gosar over an anime video he posted on Twitter which depicts him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and swinging a pair of swords at President Joe Biden.Ms Pelosi responded to the controversy surrounding the violent video in a tweet of her own, in which she urged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn it and support investigations by the House ethics committee and law enforcement. “Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Dems move to censure Rep. Gosar over anime tweet depicting attacks on AOC, Biden

House Democrats plan to introduce a resolution to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar for tweeting an anime-style video depicting violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Biden. In a statement released Wednesday, 10 Democratic lawmakers led by Rep. Jackie Speier of California said “such vicious and vulgar messaging” like that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Gosar defends violent AOC anime video he says depicts ‘battle for soul of America’

US Rep Paul Gosar has defended posting a controversial video clip on his congressional Twitter account depicting the Republican congressman in an anime attacking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Joe Biden.He claims the video “depicts the fight taking place next week” inside the House of Representatives over the “soul of America” as lawmakers prepare to vote on the president’s domestic agenda.The video – flagged by Twitter for violating the platform’s rules about hateful conduct – “was not meant to depict any harm or violence against anyone portrayed in the anime,” he said in a statement on Tuesday. “This video is truly...
CONGRESS & COURTS

