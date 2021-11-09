CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Unearthing the Cause of Slow Seismic Waves in Subduction Zones

By Sarah Derouin
Eos
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn modern subduction zones—regions around the world that have one tectonic plate sliding past another—one area can act like molasses for seismic waves. These anomalous areas are called low-velocity zones, or LVZs. In these zones, seismic waves are up to 3 times slower than waves that whiz through the surrounding rock....

eos.org

ScienceAlert

Humans Have Broken One of The Natural Power Laws Governing Earth's Oceans

Just as with planetary or molecular systems, mathematical laws can be found that accurately describe and allow for predictions in chaotically dynamic ecosystems too – at least, if we zoom out enough. But as humans are now having such a destructive impact on the life we share our planet with, we're throwing even these once natural universalities into disarray. "Humans have impacted the ocean in a more dramatic fashion than merely capturing fish," explained marine ecologist Ryan Heneghan from the Queensland University of Technology. "It seems that we have broken the size spectrum – one of the largest power law distributions known in...
SCIENCE
Eos

Supergreen Trees Can Signal Sites of Eruptions

In 2001 on Italy’s Mount Etna, a thin line of pine trees started turning greener and greener, suggesting they were photosynthesizing more than their neighbors were. The change was subtle enough that Sicilian hikers wouldn’t have noticed a difference, but infrared satellites recorded the enhanced vegetation over two growing seasons.
SCIENCE
earth.com

Scientists unearth "genetic goldmine" for heat resistant crops

A new study has identified genes that enable plants to live in one of the harshest environments on Earth – the Atacama Desert in Chile. This discovery could open pathways to breed crops that can thrive in increasingly drier climates and are thus more resilient to climate change. Although the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A poorly mixed mantle transition zone and its thermal state inferred from seismic waves

The abrupt changes in mineralogical properties across the Earth's mantle transition zone substantially impact convection and thermochemical fluxes between the upper and lower mantle. While the 410-km discontinuity at the top of the mantle transition zone is detected with all types of seismic waves, the 660-km boundary is mostly invisible to underside P-wave reflections (P660P). The cause for this observation is debated. The dissociation of ringwoodite and garnet into lower-mantle minerals both contribute to the '660' visibility; only the garnet reaction favours material exchanges across the discontinuity. Here, we combine large datasets of SS and PP precursors, mineralogical modelling and data-mining techniques to obtain a global thermal map of the mantle transition zone, and explain the lack of P660P visibility. We find that its prevalent absence requires a chemically unequilibrated mantle, and its visibility in few locations is associated with potential temperatures greater than 1,800 K. Such temperatures occur in approximately 0.6% of Earth, indicating that the 660 is dominated by ringwoodite decomposition, which tends to impede mantle flow. We find broad regions with elevated temperatures beneath the Pacific surrounded by major volcanic hotspots, indicating plume retention and ponding of hot materials in the mantle transition zone.
SCIENCE
Eos

Accurate Simulation of Sun’s Rotation Might Illuminate Solar Cycle

Japanese scientists said they have created the first accurate computer simulation of how the Sun rotates, reproducing a phenomenon in which its equatorial area spins faster than its polar regions. The insight could help explain the whys and hows of the solar cycle, one of the biggest mysteries of our star.
ASTRONOMY
Eos

A Better Look at the Moon’s Middle Mantle

Editors’ Highlights are summaries of recent papers by AGU’s journal editors. In the absence of direct samples, geophysical techniques provide the best constraints on the structure of planetary interiors. Mittelholz et al. [2021] focus on how electrical conductivity varies with depth between 200 and 900 kilometers inside the Moon. Although relevant measurements have been available since the Apollo missions, this work presents the first global inversion of electrical conductivity. This was made possible thanks to the realization that the external magnetic field has a simple structure when a spacecraft is in the geomagnetic tail of the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Eos

Simpson’s Law Role and Water Vapor Feedbacks

Editors’ Highlights are summaries of recent papers by AGU’s journal editors. Analysis of climate feedbacks due to anthropogenic climate change requires a choice to either fix absolute or relative humidity. Jeevanjee et al. [2021] show that the partial compensation between the temperature and water vapor feedbacks is a consequence of the “Simpson’s Law”. Simpson’s Law is formulated and validated by the authors, demonstrating that the water vapor emission temperature does not change with surface warming if relative humidity is fixed. Current relative humidity frameworks used in the literature (Held and Shell [2012] and Ingram [2012]) for the analysis of climate feedbacks naturally incorporate this cancelation of feedbacks. The choice to use a fixed relative humidity therefore leads to a simpler picture of climate feedbacks, than fixing absolute humidity.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

24,000 Years of Temperature Data Show Just How Unprecedented Current Global Heating Is

The world is warming at an "extraordinary" pace unlike anything seen over the past 24,000 years, according to a new study that has amassed hundreds of temperature records from around the globe to map past climate change. Reconstructing past temperatures from marine sediments dating back to the peak of the last ice age, the study reinforces – once again – humans have caused a shift in Earth's climate never before detected in the geological record. "This reconstruction suggests that current temperatures are unprecedented in 24,000 years, and also suggests that the speed of human-caused global warming is faster than anything we've seen...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Elusive Crystal Predicted Decades Ago Found Trapped in a Diamond From The Deep Earth

While humanity keeps reaching further and further towards the stars, a place much closer to home remains completely inaccessible to us. There's only so far we can reach into the ground, meaning the best we can do is speculate on what makes up so much of our planet deep beneath our feet. But every now and again, the planet itself coughs up flawed diamonds that have swallowed tiny samples of some of our world's more exotic minerals. Now, for the first time ever, one of these diamond capsules has transported a naturally occurring calcium silicate mineral from Earth's lower mantle (which makes up more...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

The Intense Pressurized Conditions of Earth's Outer Core Have Been Recreated in a Lab

Thousands of kilometers under Earth's surface, under crushing pressures and scorching temperatures, the core of the planet can be found. There, an inner core consisting of a solid ball of nickel and iron is super-rotating inside the outer core, where the iron and nickel are fluid. The conditions of this outer core have now been recreated in a lab, by a team led by physicist Sébastien Merkel of the University of Lille in France – in such a way that scientists have been able to observe the structural deformation of iron. This not only has implications for understanding our own planet, but...
ASTRONOMY
Eos

A Transition Zone Below Jupiter’s Clouds

Among Jupiter’s most notable attributes is its distinctive banded appearance. Planetary scientists call the light, whitish bands “zones” and the darker, reddish ones “belts.” Jupiter’s planetary-scale winds circulate in opposite directions on the boundaries of these alternating regions. A key question is whether the belts and zones are confined to the planet’s cloud tops, or whether they persist with increasing depth.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Isolation From Earth May Drive Changes in How Space Colonies Communicate With Home

There are a lot of unknowns when it comes to human beings living off-world. After all, our species has never been anywhere other than Earth, so how will we react physically and mentally if the time comes to start settling down on other planets? A new study based on human simulations on Earth reveals some interesting insights. First, communication with the outside world  – so colleagues back at base – tends to get less and less frequent over time; second, group cohesion for the space colony crew tends to improve the longer the mission continues. That's quite promising for future settlers on...
ASTRONOMY
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
Shropshire Star

Sewage and seismic activity ruled out in inquiry into thousands of crab deaths

The Environment Agency and other organisations were investigating the cause as a ‘top priority’ following distressing scenes on beaches. Experts have ruled out sewage, seismic activity or underwater cables as the cause of thousands of crabs and lobsters washing up dead on North Sea beaches. Environmental organisations have joined forces...
SCIENCE
Eos

Inland Mangroves Are Relics of the Past’s Higher Sea Levels

Stands of mangroves frequently dot coastlines, their roots sipping from salty waters. But now researchers have spotted these salt-tolerant trees in an unexpected place: 170 kilometers away from the nearest ocean in southern Mexico’s rain forest. By analyzing the DNA of the trees, the team concluded that these mangroves are relics from the Last Interglacial Period, roughly 115,000 years ago when sea levels were 6–9 meters higher than they are today. This finding is a “memory of the future,” the team proposed, given predicted increases in sea level.
WILDLIFE

