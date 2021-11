In the past few years, blockchain payments have seen a dramatic increase in capacity. Given the increasing value of Bitcoin and other altcoins, it’s not surprising that crypto transactions are beaming ever more popular among gamblers. As the number of cryptocurrency online casinos rises, a question that keeps coming up is how legal blockchain payments are. For years, digital currencies have remained unregulated in many regions. However, as areas, such as internet gambling, adopted different coins and tokens, various governments started paying more attention to this payment method. Additionally, gambling regulators are scrambling to establish rules for the use of cryptocurrencies at online casinos.

