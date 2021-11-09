CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Electric to Get Chopped into 3 Companies

 3 days ago

This is what giving up looks like. General Electric (GE) is cutting up the conglomerate into three global public companies focused on the growth sectors of aviation, healthcare, and energy. GE plans to pursue a tax-free spin-off of GE Healthcare, creating a pure-play company at the center of precision health in...

