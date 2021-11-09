General Electric to Get Chopped into 3 Companies

Texas-based investor John A. Kuelbs is an investor in a number of ventures. John A. Kuelbs runs his family office called the Kuelbs Family Office. The Kuelbs Family Office invests in both minority or majority positions in privately held companies. The Kuelbs Family Office made a Series A round investment in Elevian, an emerging biotech company developing medicines that restore youthful regenerative capacity, with the potential to treat and prevent multiple age-related diseases. Elevian’s scientific founders, working at the Harvard Department of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology, discovered that treatment with the circulating factor GDF11 can regenerate the heart, brain, muscle and other tissues. Elevian has acquired exclusive, worldwide rights to Harvard’s patent portfolio concerning GDF11. The company is developing new medicines that target the GDF11 pathway. Elevian’s lead drug candidate (recombinant human GDF11) has demonstrated efficacy in preclinical models of stroke, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, heart failure, Alzheimer’s disease, and many other age-related diseases.
