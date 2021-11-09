CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP congressman posts video depicting violence against AOC and Biden

news-shield.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Rep. Paul Gosar posted a photoshopped anime...

www.news-shield.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Why Democrats got stuck with Kamala Harris

With Joe Biden in conspicuous decline, the need for a qualified vice president waiting in the wings is critical. Yet Kamala Harris is totally unfit for the presidency, a dilemma that puts the United States in an awful bind. Less than a year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Rep. Liz Cheney says House Republican leadership has 'lost their moral compass' over their silence on 'avowed white nationalist' Rep. Paul Gosar's violent AOC video

Rep. Paul Gosar faces censure by the House after he posted an anime video depicting him killing AOC. Rep. Cheney said that House GOP leadership had "lost their moral compass" for their silence on the video. Cheney called Gosar was an "avowed white nationalist" and said Kevin McCarthy had a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Gosar
HuffingtonPost

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart Unintentionally Makes Great Case For Biden's Agenda

Rep. Chris Stewart attempted to slam Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda on Wednesday, but unintentionally made a great case for it. It all started when the Utah Republican attempted to throw red meat to his base with a tweet showing the “socialist laundry list that your hard-earned taxpayer money is going towards.”
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photoshopped#Gop#Republican#Democratic
MSNBC

For the GOP's new attack ad, the truth wasn't quite good enough

Republicans were already feeling optimistic about their electoral fortunes. The Democratic majorities on Capitol Hill are tiny, and given that the White House's party nearly always loses seats two years after a presidential election, GOP leaders effectively started measuring the drapes a while ago. After last week's elections in Virginia...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
mediaite.com

Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Off View Fight Over Paul Gosar’s AOC Murder Fantasy

Whoopi Goldberg cut off a segment of The View as panelists Joy Behar and Morgan Ortagus fought over the coarsening state of political discourse in America. On Tuesday, The View discussed Rep. Paul Gosar’s (R-AZ) decision to tweet out a spoof anime portrayal of himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and preparing to attack President Joe Biden. The video has drawn a great deal of condemnation, and Goldberg wondered if Gosar should “expect a visit from the Secret Service.”
TV & VIDEOS
Michigan Advance

U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video

Nearly 30 Democratic U.S. House members, including three from Michigan, plan to introduce a resolution censuring their Arizona Republican colleague Rep. Paul Gosar for social media posts that depicted him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.  On Sunday, Gosar tweeted from both his official and personal accounts and posted on Instagram a video showing […] The post U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says GOP Rep. Paul Gosar can't do simple math and has 'tumbleweeds' for brains

Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly attacked Gosar after he shared an animated video of himself killing her. Ocasio-Cortez has called Gosar a white supremacist and accused him of being unintelligent. "Gosar has nothing but tumbleweeds up there," she tweeted Wednesday. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly insulted Republican Rep. Paul Gosar in personal...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy