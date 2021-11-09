CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin calls for police to be on movie sets after “Rust” shooting

By Felicia Bolton
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

( NewsNation Now ) — Actor Alec Baldwin is calling on production companies in Hollywood to hire more police officers on all film and television sets that use guns.

“Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety,” Baldwin wrote on Twitter and posted to Instagram on Monday.

Baldwin’s statement comes after his involvement in the accidental shooting on the Western movie set “Rust” last month in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The 63-year-old actor fired a gun while rehearsing for a scene, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Houston police chief spoke with Travis Scott before deadly concert

However, many fans are slamming Baldwin for the concept. They say the responsibility does not belong to police officers, but it belongs to the armorer on the film set.

Traditionally, the armorer has the responsibility of managing all firearms used on set, to ensure that they are appropriate for the setting of the film and that they look realistic.

The armorer must also make sure that the weapons are clean, properly kept, correctly loaded and safely handled.

Biden approval rating drops to new low: poll

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer for the movie “Rust,” said she had inspected the rounds in the gun Baldwin fired before assistant director Dave Halls handed it to Baldwin on set.

Investigators are still trying to figure out which crew members are at fault for this incident.

Last week, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced that real guns would no longer be used on sets for his movies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

insideedition.com

Woman Who Accidentally Ran Over Boy 44 Years Ago Says Alec Baldwin Is 'On a Journey' After Fatal Shooting

Maryann Gray is living with the shame and guilt of accidentally killing someone, just like Alec Baldwin. In 1977, Gray was driving down a narrow country road outside Oxford, Ohio, going the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. All of a sudden, she says she saw a pale flash and felt a bump. She had hit and killed an 8-year-old boy named Brian, who ran into the street to get the mail.
OXFORD, OH
The Independent

DA investigating Alec Baldwin shooting knows who loaded gun that killed Halyna Hutchins

The district attorney investigating the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust has confirmed that she knows who loaded the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Mary Carmack-Altwies provided an update on the deadly shooting that sent shockwaves through Hollywood.Ms Carmack-Altwies said she knew who loaded the gun that Baldwin discharged while rehearsing on set, but declined to comment further on the subject. Baldwin believed the gun was “cold,” meaning it contained blank rounds and was safe for use. During the interview, Ms Carmack-Altwies also refuted claims...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alec Baldwin
Travis Scott
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
CELEBRITIES
People

Rust Gaffer Says He Held Halyna Hutchins 'While She Was Dying,' Blames Her Death on 'Negligence'

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' colleague on the set of Rust is revealing his account of the tragic shooting that took her life last week. Serge Svetnoy, who served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Halyna, 42, when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Page Six

Angelina Jolie on Alec Baldwin shooting: I’m ‘very careful’ with guns

Angelina Jolie said the “tragedy” of Alec Baldwin accidentally shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is why she’s “very careful” with guns on the sets of her movies. The “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” star opened up about her experience with gun safety in Hollywood and expressed her grief for Hutchins’...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alec Baldwin shooting: Rust assistant director breaks silence to call for safety changes on sets

The Rust assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has broken his silence about the tragedy, to demand changes to safety on film sets.David Halls issued a statement about the 21 October shooting on Monday, saying: “Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I’ve worked with, but also a friend. I’m shocked and saddened by her death.“It’s my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to reevaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again.”Mr Halls’ first public comments came days after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Primetimer

Alec Baldwin calls for Hollywood to employ police officers on film and TV sets using real or fake guns following Rust movie tragedy

“Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety,” Baldwin tweeted from his account, which is now private. He also shared a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram page. Baldwin's message comes weeks after Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on the set of the movie Rust.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman to be charged for throwing hot soup at restaurant worker in attack caught on camera

A woman in Texas is facing charges after she was caught in a viral video throwing soup in the face of a restaurant worker.The incident occurred on 7 November after the woman placed a call to Sol De Jalisco, a restaurant in Temple, Texas, to complain about the soup she had picked up from there. The woman later returned to the restaurant, where she was caught on video throwing the soup at the employee who she had got into an argument with on phone over the soup.The restaurant worker was identified as Jannelle Broland, while police did not identify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
