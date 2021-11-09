CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive new Lego Star Wars AT-AT set unveiled

By Nexstar Media Wire, Matthew Knight
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Lego has officially unveiled a massive Lego Star Wars AT-AT that clocks in at 6,785 pieces, just in time for your holiday shopping.

The newest edition to the Ultimate Collector’s Series features amazing details on the AT-AT (All Terrain Armored Transport) which first appeared in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

The set features a movable head, spinning guns, adjustable legs and side panels that open to reveal highly detailed interiors. It also comes with a new Lego tool that allows the user to adjust each joint of the set’s massive legs.

Nine minifigures and various accessories are included, among them Luke Skywalker (along with a wire so builders can recreate the famous scene of him swinging from an AT-AT’s underside), as well as two speeder bikes and an E-Web cannon set.

The AT-AT measures 24.5 inches tall, 27 inches long and 9.5 inches wide. It can also fit an army of up to 40 Snowtrooper minifigures inside.

Imagery from “The Empire Strikes Back” highlights the packaging, including four internal boxes that combine to form the famous Battle of Hoth scene.

The set was designed by LEGO Design Master Henrik Andersen. In a release, Andersen said, “The mega-sized LEGO Star Wars AT-AT set is the one everyone has been waiting for, and it’s been a thrill to bring this highly-anticipated build to life. The AT-AT was an engineering masterpiece and the LEGO set will make an impressive display. But we have also packed in plenty of details that will deliver hours of fun for fans of LEGO and Star Wars alike.”

The LEGO Star Wars AT-AT set will be available starting on November 26 at  LEGO Stores and at LEGO.com/star-wars for $799.99.

The set forms part of the Ultimate Collector Series, which also includes the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon set, LEGO Star Wars UCS A-wing set, and the recently released LEGO Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship set.

