CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scientists Detect The Deepest Earthquake Ever

By Shane McGlaun
Legit Reviews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have detected what they say is the deepest earthquake ever detected. It occurred 467 miles below the surface of the Earth, putting it in the lower mantle. The most surprising part about detecting the earthquake is that it occurred...

www.legitreviews.com

Comments / 2

Related
ScienceAlert

A Major Biodiversity Explosion in Earth's History Was Not Triggered by What We Thought

Around 467 million years ago, something strange happened to our planet. The trilobites, brachiopods, and conodonts that thrived in Earth's oceans started to disappear, replaced by an explosion of invertebrate marine life closer to what we see in our oceans today. This is known as the Ordovician radiation, and to date, it's the largest known biodiversity increase in Earth's history. Based on the geological and fossil record, scientists have pieced together that it was triggered by a cooling climate as Earth settled into an ice age. But what triggered the cooling? That's been a matter of debate, but according to new research,...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

A Large Asteroid Will Pass by Earth This Week – Is It a Threat to the Planet?

Recent weeks have witnessed a series of medium-to-large-sized asteroids cross paths with Earth’s orbit. The largest of the pack – asteroid 2004 UE – is on track to make its closest approach to the planet November 13. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign astronomy professor and chair Leslie Looney spoke with News Bureau physical sciences editor Lois Yoksoulian about what researchers refer to as near Earth objects and how much of a threat they are to the planet.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Bonin Islands#Upper Mantle#Extreme Weather#Japanese
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists reveal the fate of sinking tectonic plates

Our world’s surface is a jumble of jostling tectonic plates, with new ones emerging as others are pulled under. The ongoing cycle keeps our continents in motion and drives life on Earth. But what happens when a plate disappears into the planet’s interior?. The question has long puzzled scientists because...
SCIENCE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

A large asteroid will pass by Earth this weekend - should we worry?

Recent weeks have witnessed a series of medium-to-large-sized asteroids cross paths with Earth’s orbit. The largest of the pack – asteroid 2004 UE – is on track to make its closest approach to the planet Nov. 13. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign astronomy professor and chair Leslie Looney spoke with writer...
ASTRONOMY
NebraskaTV

Asteroid near Earth could be lost piece of the moon, astronomers say

Astronomers believe that a near-Earth asteroid is a long-lost fragment that broke off the moon, according to a new study. The asteroid known as Kamo`oalewa is a quasi-satellite: a subcategory of asteroids that orbit the sun but stay near our planet. Discovered in 2016 by the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii, Kamo`oalewa is about 150 to 190 feet in diameter and most closely approaches the Earth at approximately 9 million miles. It bears a name taken from native Hawaiian creation myths and alludes to an offspring that travels alone.
ASTRONOMY
microsoftnewskids.com

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
SlashGear

Near-Earth asteroid Kamo`oalewa might be an ancient fragment of the moon

Researchers from the University of Arizona published a new study suggesting a near-Earth asteroid called Kamo`oalewa might be a moon fragment. The asteroid is a quasi-satellite, which is a group of near-Earth asteroids that orbit the sun close to Earth. Researchers know very little about this class of objects overall because they are very faint and hard to observe.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy