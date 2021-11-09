Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII) Inaugural Presentation Ceremony of the 'Passive Portal' at Coastal Carolina University

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD) (OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement'). In the second tranche, 5,600,000 units (each a 'Unit') at a price of $0.08 per Unit were issued for aggregate gross proceeds of $448,000. Each Unit was priced at $0.08 and consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of closing the Private Placement.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO