Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII) Inaugural Presentation Ceremony of the 'Passive Portal' at Coastal Carolina University

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, proudly introduces the first two videos of the inauguration at CCU. The...

dallassun.com

Usha Resources Announces First Tranche Closing and Extension of Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ('Usha' or the 'Company') (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of August 12, 2021 and October 14, 2021, it has closed the first tranche of the Company's non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement'), issuing an aggregate of 2,967,668 units (the 'Units') at $0.30 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $890,300.40.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

SEATech Ventures Corp Announces International Telecommunications Union (ITU-R) Membership Approval Of Incubatee Angkasa-X

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) proudly announced Angkasa-X, an incubate of SEATech Ventures Corp, has successfully secured membership to the esteemed International Telecommunications Union (ITU) under the radio communication (R) sector. ITU is a specialized organization of the United Nations that has been established to govern and authorize global telecommunications and space matters.
INDUSTRY
State
California State
Cheddar News

Customer Service Platform Weave Communication CEO on NYSE Debut

Roy Banks, CEO of Weave Communication, a cloud-based software company for small businesses, joined Cheddar to talk about the company's New York Stock Exchange debut. Banks broke down just how his company helps small businesses manage relationships with their customer base and also laid out how the funds raised will be used to grow the business and its short and long term goals.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Tremor International to Present at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecom Conference

Webcast to Take Place on Wednesday, November 17th at 3:20PM EST. Tremor International Ltd. , a global leader in Video and Connected TV advertising, offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, will participate at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecom (TIMT) Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. A webcast will be held on November 17, 2021 at 3:20PM EST.
MARKETS
Brown Daily Herald

Office of Information Technology presents BrownU app, myBrown portal to UCS

The Undergraduate Council of Students listened to a presentation by the Office of Information Technology about the BrownU app and myBrown portal at its general body meeting Wednesday evening. The purpose of coming to the meeting was to increase student awareness of the app and portal and to receive feedback,...
EDUCATION
Twice

ProSource Celebrates Inaugural Lighting Technology Certification (LTC) Level 2 Training Event

ProSource welcomed the first class of 25 attendees to the inaugural Lighting Technology Certification (LTC) Level 2 hands-on two day training at the new Lighting Technology Learning Center at the Dallas Market Center. The exclusive ProSource Certification program was announced last summer when the online Level 1 Certification went live on the proprietary ProSource University LMS platform. Hundreds have begun the training and 98 have completed the requisite coursework to qualify for the Level 2 training.
DALLAS, TX
#Inauguration#Newsfile Corp#Company#The Passive Portal#New Ebt Station#Companies#Dtii#Utah Corporation
dallassun.com

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD) (OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement'). In the second tranche, 5,600,000 units (each a 'Unit') at a price of $0.08 per Unit were issued for aggregate gross proceeds of $448,000. Each Unit was priced at $0.08 and consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of closing the Private Placement.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

American Manganese Receives Notice of Allowance from Canadian Patent Office

Canadian Patent to Join U.S., Korean and Japanese Patents in AMY's Battery Recycling Portfolio. Remaining National Phase Patent Applications include China, Europe, Australia, and India. SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ('AMY' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Canadian Patent...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Cheddar News

DoorDash to Acquire Food Delivery Company Wolt

Food delivery giant DoorDash is acquiring European food delivery company Wolt. The all-stock deal is valued at $8.1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022. The companies say they share a mission to build a global delivery platform. Gerber Kawasaki investment advisor Eva Agi joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what the deal means for Doordash, as well as its customers and investors.
BUSINESS
dvrplayground.com

Mobile Sensor Platforms Market 2021 by Share, Application, Trends and Opportunities | Flir Systems, Leica Geosystems (Hexagon), Veris Technologies, Rheinmetall Defense

The global Mobile Sensor Platforms market size was valued at US$ million in 2019, and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, registering a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2028. Global Market Vision added an innovative statistical data of ‘Global Mobile Sensor Platforms market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Size and Forecast To 2028′. To discover the different aspects of the business, this report uses exploratory techniques, such as primary and secondary research. It provides a valuable source of data, which helps to take complicated decisions in business. The research analyst provides an elaborated description of different verticals of businesses.
MARKETS
design-reuse.com

Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) technology: Past, present, and future

The time for embedded FPGA (eFPGA) has finally come, and that’s evident from its reach in chips serving wireless infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), smart storage, and even cost-sensitive microcontrollers. As a system on chip (SoC) subsystem—just like a CPU or DSP—it dynamically reconfigures the hardware logic with sizes ranging from 1,000 to 500,000 look-up tables (LUTs).
COMPUTERS
dallassun.com

Happy Supplements Completes Acquisition of bettermoo(d), a Vancouver Plant-Based Dairy Alternative Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ November 12, 2021 / Happy Supplements Inc. (CSE:HAPY) (FWB:0I5), (WKN:A2QK6P) (the 'Company' or 'Happy') is pleased to announce that further to its press release of October 15, 2021, it has completed the acquisition (the 'Acquisition') of all outstanding share capital of Bettermoo(d) Holdings Corp. ('bettermoo(d)'), a purpose-driven, privately held Vancouver-based dairy alternative company, effective November 12, 2021.
INDUSTRY

