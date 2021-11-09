Small Town Holidays

From the moment you enter Janesville and Milton during the holiday season, you’ll notice the streets, businesses and public spaces are aglow with lights and décor. With the abundance of scenic outdoor beauty, it is reminiscent of classic Norman Rockwell images, where small- town charm is palpable. It’s an opportunity to enjoy the holidays with your family and friends in a cozy and welcoming small- town atmosphere that is filled with the spirit of the holidays and plenty of fun things to do, including outdoor activities, tours, shopping and dining — plus, more than 60 holiday-related events are held during the season.
Comments / 0