Celebrations

Small Town Holidays

By BRAVA
 5 days ago

'Tis the season for making memories with friends and family. It's a magical time of year, especially in Wisconsin's charming...

News 12

Guide: Hottest toys for the holidays 2021

Are you ready to get the perfect toy for your kid, but don't know where to begin?. We have a list of the hottest toys for the holidays!. Shipping experts are recommending that you start holiday shopping early, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin, due to a record backlog of cargo ships in the nations' ports.
106.9 KROC

8-Million Lights Shine At This Amazing Christmas Attraction in Wisconsin

Organizers have added 2-million bright lights to the already massive display at Sam's Christmas Village bringing the total to 8-million bulbs and making this attraction a must-see this holiday season. This morning Kelly, one of the organizers, joined our radio show to tell us what else is new this year. Listen to that, check out some pictures, and get a BOGO ticket deal below.
Small-Town Charm in Shullsburg

The cutout paper snowflakes you taped to the windows as a child. The gingerbread cookies your mom always made for the neighbor down the street. The hand-painted dreidels your grandmother showcased on her mantel. The sing-alongs your children love this time of year. Holiday traditions reflect and reinforce the things...
Historic Holidays in Stoughton

Founded in 1847, the charming town of Stoughton is teeming with art, culture and Norwegian heritage. During the holiday season, Stoughton reminds visitors of the feel-good Christmas movies: wonderful scenes, unexpected finds and friendly shopping. And while there are many activities to enjoy in Stoughton throughout the year, the holiday season boasts a special variety of activities.
Fremont Tribune

Scribner preparing for 'A Small Town Christmas'

It could be a scene from a Hallmark Christmas movie. Townspeople gather to watch a tree-lighting event that launches the holiday season. There's hot apple cider and hot chocolate, kids and Santa. That scene is what Scribner will look like again this year, and folks — no matter what town...
Busch Gardens Celebrates The Holidays With Christmas Town

One of Tampa's biggest and brightest holiday events opened earlier this year with millions of twinkling holiday lights throughout Busch Gardens' 335 acres, spectacular fireworks and a brand-new experience with Santa that will create merry memories for guests of all ages. Included in park admission, the award-winning holiday event features all-new activities for the whole family.
TODAY.com

These 12 Aldi finds are perfect for Thanksgiving and the holidays

Aldi has so many great finds year-round but November is one of their best months to score all the stuff you need to get ready for holiday entertaining on the cheap. Just as we're saying goodbye to another Halloween, Aldi gave TODAY Food a look at their November offerings to usher in the holiday season which include some seriously yummy desserts, fun kits to do with the kids and of course some beverages for the adults that will surprise and delight.
WLWT 5

Have yourself an enchanted Christmas at this decked-out Ohio castle

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Have yourself an enchanted Christmas at an Ohio castle, which each year is dressed to the nines in its holiday best. Located in Loudonville, the Landoll's Mohican Castle hosts a magical holiday tradition unlike any other. Dubbed "Christmas at the Castle, a Kingdom of Lights," the grounds...
Holiday Happenings in Janesville & Milton

From the moment you enter Janesville and Milton during the holiday season, you'll notice the streets, businesses and public spaces are aglow with lights and décor. With the abundance of scenic outdoor beauty, it is reminiscent of classic Norman Rockwell images, where small- town charm is palpable. It's an opportunity to enjoy the holidays with your family and friends in a cozy and welcoming small- town atmosphere that is filled with the spirit of the holidays and plenty of fun things to do, including outdoor activities, tours, shopping and dining — plus, more than 60 holiday-related events are held during the season.
Mashed

The Little Debbie Holiday Treat You Can Only Get At Walmart

While there is a lot to love about the holiday season, no doubt one of the best parts of years' end is all the delicious seasonal treats that are only available this time of year. From eggnog and fresh-baked cookies to Christmas cocktails and Starbucks' bevy of holiday drinks, just about every restaurant, store, and household can get in on the fun. And Walmart is certainly no exception. The superstore is probably already a central holiday stop for many people, who can pick up almost everything on their list, from holiday decorations and gifts for loved ones to specialty food, drinks and sweets, in one convenient location.
1310kfka.com

Holiday lights to switch on in Old Town Fort Collins

Old Town Square in Fort Collins will be aglow. The city's downtown holiday lights will switch on Friday night. A short ceremony starts at 6:25 p.m., then a countdown, and at 6:30 p.m. the lights will illuminate. The LED lights wrapped around trees for blocks will switch on from dusk until dawn through Valentine's Day. For more details on the ceremony visit: https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
kttn.com

Main Street Trenton presents "Christmas in a Small Town"

Main Street Trenton will present "Christmas in a Small Town" on December 3, 2021. Activities that day will start with a cookie walk at The Space in Downtown Trenton from 3 o'clock to 7:30. A soup supper will be in the Masonic Lodge basement from 4:30 to 7:30. Preceptor Nu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will provide a hot cocoa corner at Lucky Dog Embroidery from 5 to 8 o'clock.
