CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Three throws with Scho: Matt Ryan, Baker Mayfield shine in a wacky Week 9

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43b1JS_0crIaH0T00

When the dust settled Monday night after the Pittsburgh Steelers held off Justin Fields and the visiting Chicago Bears, football fans along with members of the media continued to try and make sense of the wackiness Week 9 offered.

We saw the Denver Broncos dispatch the Dallas Cowboys days after trading away Von Miller. The Jacksonville Jaguars held the Buffalo Bills to just six points in a 9-6 victory. The Atlanta Falcons nearly coughed up a game against the New Orleans Saints, but they found a way to pull it out in the end.

And of course, the Cleveland Browns capped a long week of Odell Beckham Jr. speculation by releasing the receiver, and then handling the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.

Now let us try and put a bow on the week by looking at some of the standout quarterback performances from a wacky Week 9.

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJv0W_0crIaH0T00
(Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

It feels like a lifetime ago, but back on Thursday night the Indianapolis Colts held off Josh Johnson — yes longtime backup quarterback Josh Johnson — and the New York Jets. Quarterback Carson Wentz, coming off a brutal ending in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, bounced back with a strong performance, completing 22 of 30 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

In this clip, we’ll dive into his timing and ball placement, execution down near the goal line and “Hiccup,” a variation of a popular concept that you see each Sunday:

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQGZM_0crIaH0T00
(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

It certainly seems like things are starting to click for Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons on the offensive side of the football. The Falcons went into New Orleans and pulled out a 27-25 win over the Saints, coming through in the end with a huge drive to retake the lead.

In the victory, Ryan completed 23 of 30 passes for 343 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In this breakdown we’ll see Ryan executing on the move, manipulating defenders in the vertical passing game and a huge play late to set up the game-winning field goal:

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJ3Oi_0crIaH0T00
(Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

After a very long week of speculation, the Cleveland Browns severed ties with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. How did the organization close out the week that was? By going into Cincinnati and dispatching the Bengals by a final score of 41-16.

For those who want to make the case that Baker Mayfield is a better quarterback without Beckham, Sunday’s outing added fuel to that fire. Mayfield completed 14 of 21 passes for 218 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as the offense looked to get in rhythm during the afternoon. This breakdown takes a look at the vertical passing game as well as Mayfield’s ability to use his eyes for a late touchdown:

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROl8f_0crIaH0T00
(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

After two-straight losses, the Los Angeles Chargers faced a trip east to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. In the wake of throwing three interceptions over those two games, Justin Herbert rebounded with an impressive road performance, completing 32 of 38 passes for 356 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Anytime you complete over 80% of your throws in an NFL game you are doing something right.

This breakdown examines Herbert’s placement against leverage, how he read out a concept against Cover-1, and hitting the curl route against an inverted Cover-2:

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBzmD_0crIaH0T00
(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Many Denver Broncos fans probably felt like Michael Corleone on Sunday.

“Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”

Al Pacino’s portrayal of the mafia boss aside, after trading away Von Miller and looking like they might be punting on the season, the Broncos went on the road and stunned the Dallas Cowboys by a final score of 30-16. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater completed 19 of 28 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown in the victory. This video dives into three strong throws from Bridgewater in the win:

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jnj6V_0crIaH0T00
(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Week 9 drew to a close with the Pittsburgh Steelers holding off a game effort from the visiting Chicago Bears. Despite the loss, Bears fans might feel a bit better about the direction of their team, or at least what they saw from rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The Ohio State product completed 17 of 29 passes for 291 yards, a touchdown and an interception, as the Bears almost pulled out the comeback.

This video dives into his mechanics on the move, a vertical concept out of heavy personnel, and a big shot play late in a critical moment:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Browns Have Made Official Decision On Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt almost exclusively bad news on the injury front over the past few days. But ahead of tonight’s big game against the Denver Broncos, they made a big decision on star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. On Thursday, the Browns officially activated Landry off injured reserve....
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Von Miller
Person
Carson Wentz
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Chicago Bears#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Buffalo Bills#The Atlanta Falcons#The New Orleans Saints#The Cleveland Browns#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Indianapolis Colts#Quarterback Carson Wentz#Alexrollinsnfl
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield sends message to Odell Beckham following release

There don’t appear to be any hard feelings between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., at least on Mayfield’s end. Mayfield called Beckham a “good friend” and wished the wide receiver well following Sunday’s win over Cincinnati. That game marked the Cleveland Browns’ first game since Beckham’s upcoming release was confirmed.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Responds To Controversial Taunting Call From Bears-Steelers Game

The NFL’s emphasis on policing taunting reared its head again on Monday night. With the Pittsburgh Steelers clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter, Bears edge rusher Cassius Marsh recorded a timely third-down sack of Ben Roethlisberger. Marsh’s sack seemingly forced the Steelers into a fourth-and-long from...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Anonymous Browns player trashes Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice again on Thursday. There are rumors out there saying Beckham has been told to stay home and won’t play for the Browns again. This comes after Beckham wasn’t traded at the deadline and his father criticized Baker Mayfield on social media.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
NESN

Calvin Ridley Explains Reason For Absence From Falcons

Calvin Ridley is putting his mental health first. The Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, marking the second week this season he hasn’t played. During the game, he released a statement indicating that the reason for his absence was to take care of his mental well-being.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns make big move after parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns have secured the services of one of their best assets in guard Wyatt Teller beyond the 2021 NFL season. The 26-year-old Teller has come to terms with the Browns on a multi-year deal that’s set to keep him in Cleveland for the next four years, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo. This came shortly after the Browns parted ways with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.:
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

New Rams star recruits Odell Beckham Jr to join him

Von Miller has yet to appear in a game with the Los Angeles Rams, but the star pass-rusher is already doing some recruiting work for his new team. Miller, who was traded to the Rams from the Denver Broncos on Monday, is hoping another former Pro Bowler will join him in L.A. After the Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr., Miller shared a photo of himself and OBJ on Instagram. Friday happened to be Beckham’s 29th birthday, so Miller wished him a happy birthday. He also wrote “come to the (Rams) so we can chase this ring together!!!”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy