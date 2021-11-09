Three throws with Scho: Matt Ryan, Baker Mayfield shine in a wacky Week 9

When the dust settled Monday night after the Pittsburgh Steelers held off Justin Fields and the visiting Chicago Bears, football fans along with members of the media continued to try and make sense of the wackiness Week 9 offered.

We saw the Denver Broncos dispatch the Dallas Cowboys days after trading away Von Miller. The Jacksonville Jaguars held the Buffalo Bills to just six points in a 9-6 victory. The Atlanta Falcons nearly coughed up a game against the New Orleans Saints, but they found a way to pull it out in the end.

And of course, the Cleveland Browns capped a long week of Odell Beckham Jr. speculation by releasing the receiver, and then handling the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.

Now let us try and put a bow on the week by looking at some of the standout quarterback performances from a wacky Week 9.

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

(Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

It feels like a lifetime ago, but back on Thursday night the Indianapolis Colts held off Josh Johnson — yes longtime backup quarterback Josh Johnson — and the New York Jets. Quarterback Carson Wentz, coming off a brutal ending in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, bounced back with a strong performance, completing 22 of 30 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

In this clip, we’ll dive into his timing and ball placement, execution down near the goal line and “Hiccup,” a variation of a popular concept that you see each Sunday:

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

It certainly seems like things are starting to click for Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons on the offensive side of the football. The Falcons went into New Orleans and pulled out a 27-25 win over the Saints, coming through in the end with a huge drive to retake the lead.

In the victory, Ryan completed 23 of 30 passes for 343 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In this breakdown we’ll see Ryan executing on the move, manipulating defenders in the vertical passing game and a huge play late to set up the game-winning field goal:

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

(Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

After a very long week of speculation, the Cleveland Browns severed ties with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. How did the organization close out the week that was? By going into Cincinnati and dispatching the Bengals by a final score of 41-16.

For those who want to make the case that Baker Mayfield is a better quarterback without Beckham, Sunday’s outing added fuel to that fire. Mayfield completed 14 of 21 passes for 218 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as the offense looked to get in rhythm during the afternoon. This breakdown takes a look at the vertical passing game as well as Mayfield’s ability to use his eyes for a late touchdown:

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

After two-straight losses, the Los Angeles Chargers faced a trip east to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. In the wake of throwing three interceptions over those two games, Justin Herbert rebounded with an impressive road performance, completing 32 of 38 passes for 356 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Anytime you complete over 80% of your throws in an NFL game you are doing something right.

This breakdown examines Herbert’s placement against leverage, how he read out a concept against Cover-1, and hitting the curl route against an inverted Cover-2:

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Many Denver Broncos fans probably felt like Michael Corleone on Sunday.

“Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”

Al Pacino’s portrayal of the mafia boss aside, after trading away Von Miller and looking like they might be punting on the season, the Broncos went on the road and stunned the Dallas Cowboys by a final score of 30-16. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater completed 19 of 28 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown in the victory. This video dives into three strong throws from Bridgewater in the win:

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Week 9 drew to a close with the Pittsburgh Steelers holding off a game effort from the visiting Chicago Bears. Despite the loss, Bears fans might feel a bit better about the direction of their team, or at least what they saw from rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The Ohio State product completed 17 of 29 passes for 291 yards, a touchdown and an interception, as the Bears almost pulled out the comeback.

This video dives into his mechanics on the move, a vertical concept out of heavy personnel, and a big shot play late in a critical moment: