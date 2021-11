After getting a ton of criticism (some warranted, some not) because of the playcalling in the crucial game against the Titans, Reich responded with a great called game against the Jets. The offense looked like it always had an answer to what the Jets were trying to do on defense, Wentz took proper care of the ball, Taylor and Hines both exploded for big days on the ground, all receivers were involved in the passing game, and the offensive line did not have any sort of miscommunications or missed blocks. Overall just a perfectly coached and executed game on the offensive side of the ball.

