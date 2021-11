Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY) has been cooling from its Nov. 8 record high of $124.63, down 0.5% at $121.85 at last check. The security tore up the charts the past few weeks, after bouncing off the $104 level. A new floor seems to have formed at the $121 area, too, which is helping the shares sustain their 42.5% year-over-year lead. The even better news is that the equity could soon topple this all-time high, given it is now flashing a historically bullish signal that has preceded notable rallies.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO