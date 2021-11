Spotify was already one of the biggest music streaming apps on the planet before it expanded into the podcast space. While it may have lost a little ground to competitors recently, its market share of 32% is still pretty solid. It's a similar story with podcasts, as Spotify also holds the top spot there, at least in the United States. We now know what the next piece of its audio empire jigsaw will be — Spotify is acquiring audiobook platform Findaway for an undisclosed amount.

AMAZON ・ 1 DAY AGO