Oilfield service sector adds thousands of jobs in October

As promised, the Biden administration on Thursday announced a vaccine mandate applying to all companies with more than 100 employees, starting Jan. 4. And, as promised, Missouri’s attorney general is suing. Eric Schmitt said the federal order, which will require full vaccination or weekly testing for around 84 million Americans, represents overreach into the affairs of private businesses. Businesses that do not comply with the order can be subjected to fines of up to $14,000 per violation. In Jefferson City, Centurion Health cleared a legal hurdle in its bid to become the state’s next prison health care provider. A Cole County judge ruled in favor of Centurion, a subsidiary of Clayton-based Centene, in a lawsuit filed by Corizon Health, the state’s current provider. Corizon alleged that Centurion’s submission for the $1.4 billion contract bid was not accurate due to changes in personnel, but Centurion said the information provided was true at the time. Plus, the October jobs report beat expectations, with U.S. employers adding 531,000 jobs for the month. That marked the most gains since July, although the unemployment rate of 4.6% is still more than a point above pre-pandemic levels.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO