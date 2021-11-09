CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Oilfield service sector adds thousands of jobs in October

By Paul Takahashi
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. oilfield services and equipment companies added thousands of jobs in October as oil producers continued to bring more drilling rigs online to meet growing demand for crude and natural gas. Employment in the sector, dominated by companies like Halliburton, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes, rose by an estimated 6,051...

Houston Chronicle

Rig count rises

The number of drilling rigs operating in U.S. oil fields continues to rise, increasing by six this week. The total rig count is now at 556, 244 more than a year earlier, according to oilfield services giant Baker Hughes. Drillers this week added one rig in the Permian Basin for...
Reuters

Japan's October service sector sentiment at highest in nearly 8 years

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan's service sector sentiment index in October rose to its highest level in nearly eight years after state-of-emergency curbs were eased last month and new COVID-19 cases slid. The economy watchers' index advanced 13.4 points to 55.5 in October, the highest level since January 2014,...
newsy.com

U.S. Employers Add 531,000 Jobs In October

America's employers stepped up their hiring last month, adding a solid 531,000 jobs, the most since July and a sign that the recovery from the pandemic recession is overcoming a virus-induced slowdown. Friday's report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% last month from...
healthleadersmedia.com

Healthcare Sector Adds 37K Jobs in October

Home healthcare services and nursing care facilities accounted for a majority of the gain. — The healthcare sector added 37,000 jobs in October, according to the newest Bureau of Labor Statistics employmentreport, issued Friday morning. Most of the gain occurred in home healthcare services, which accounted for 16,000 added jobs....
WNEM

Big rebound in jobs: America adds 531,000 jobs to the economy in October

America's jobs recovery gathered some steam last month as US employers added 531,000 positions in October. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, the lowest level since the economic recovery started in May 2020. The number of jobs added in October easily outpaced economists' prediction of 450,000 jobs. It marked the...
roi-nj.com

ADP report: Private sector employment increased by 571,000 jobs in October

Private sector employment increased by more than half-million jobs in October according to an a half-million jobs in September, according to payroll and human resources firm ADP. The Roseland-based firm said in its monthly ADP National Employment Report that payrolls grew by 571,000 positions from September to October. “The labor...
accountingtoday.com

Private sector added 571K jobs in October

Private sector employment rebounded strongly in October, with employers adding 571,000 jobs despite persistent labor shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to payroll giant ADP. Small businesses added 115,000 jobs, including 56,000 at businesses with between one and 19 employees and 60,000 at businesses with between 20 and 49 employees,...
Footwear News

685,0000 Retail Workers Quit Their Jobs in September, Exacerbating Labor Shortages Ahead of the Holidays

As a record number of people quit their jobs, labor shortages are becoming an even bigger problem for retailers who need to staff up this holiday season. Roughly 4.4 million people, or 3% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs in September, according to data released on Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Retail and the food service industries saw the most turnover in September. The number of people who quit their retail jobs in September was 685,0000, at a rate of 4.4%. While this number was down from the 721,000 retail workers who left their jobs in August, mass quitting...
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Employers add 531,000 October jobs; United suspending Columbia service

As promised, the Biden administration on Thursday announced a vaccine mandate applying to all companies with more than 100 employees, starting Jan. 4. And, as promised, Missouri’s attorney general is suing. Eric Schmitt said the federal order, which will require full vaccination or weekly testing for around 84 million Americans, represents overreach into the affairs of private businesses. Businesses that do not comply with the order can be subjected to fines of up to $14,000 per violation. In Jefferson City, Centurion Health cleared a legal hurdle in its bid to become the state’s next prison health care provider. A Cole County judge ruled in favor of Centurion, a subsidiary of Clayton-based Centene, in a lawsuit filed by Corizon Health, the state’s current provider. Corizon alleged that Centurion’s submission for the $1.4 billion contract bid was not accurate due to changes in personnel, but Centurion said the information provided was true at the time. Plus, the October jobs report beat expectations, with U.S. employers adding 531,000 jobs for the month. That marked the most gains since July, although the unemployment rate of 4.6% is still more than a point above pre-pandemic levels.
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a third-straight weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 454 this week. That followed increases in each of the previous two weeks, including a climb of six oil rigs last week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by six to stand at 556, according to Baker Hughes. December West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower, down 89 cents, or 1.1%, at $80.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
Houston Chronicle

In Australia's coal country, the mines are booming - but their costs are ever present

SINGLETON, Australia - Long before daylight spills over the mountains and slag heaps surrounding this coal-mining town, burly men in black-stained uniforms begin to fill its coffee shops and gas stations, stocking up on caffeine ahead of 12-hour shifts. As trucks clog the still-dark streets, trains laden with coal rumble...
