CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Historical Tape of the Police’s First U.S. Show to Be Released

By Matt Wardlaw
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Police began their first U.S. tour in 1978 with two late-night sets at New York's CBGB. Fans will soon be able to hear what that night sounded like, thanks to a recently discovered tape that is being prepped for future release. Guitarist Andy Summers spoke with UCR in...

kool1017.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Key Glock Drops "Toolie" Ahead Of "Yellow Tape 2" Release

After kicking off the rollout for the highly-anticipated Yellow Tape 2 with singles "Ambition For Cash" and "Da Truth," Key Glock is back with a third-and-final track from his follow up to 2020's Yellow Tape. On "Toolie," the Memphis rapper lets it be known that he's always ready for action.
MUSIC
illinoisnewsnow.com

Milky Chance releases ‘Trip Tape’ covers, demos & remixes collection

Milky Chance has released a collection of covers, demos and remixes titled Trip Tape. The 10-track set features the “Stolen Dance” duo putting their spin on songs including Soft Cell‘s “Tainted Love,” Dua Lipa‘s “Levitating” and The Weeknd‘s “Save Your Tears.” You’ll also find Milky Chance’s current single, “Colorado,” and an accompanying remix, as well as demo recordings of four songs.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

North Carolina Artist TINO SZN Releases ‘Four Seasons’ Tape

North Carolina native Tino SZN (pronounced Tino Season) is young and hungry. At just 17 years old, Tino is poised to take over the budding scene in a city whose artists continue to rise at a rapid rate. Tino is a genre-bending artist reminiscent of the SoundCloud rap era, but doesn’t hesitate to remind us with this mixtape that his talents expand beyond one type of song. Many of the songs are different, and the mixtape attracts fans of all types of hip hop and pop music.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Variety

Jack White to Release Two New Albums in 2022: ‘Fear of the Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’

Jack White has announced the upcoming release of two new albums next year —his first new full-length collections in over four years. “Fear of the Dawn” will arrive on April 8 and “Entering Heaven Alive” will follow on July 22. White has also unveiled the video for his latest song “Taking Me Back,” which you can see below.   Further details on the albums — apart from vinyl-release information, which isn’t surprising from White, a notorious vinyl obsessive — were scant, although the titles and cover artwork are certainly glooming and reflect a theme of mortality. In addition to the standard black vinyl version...
MUSIC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore-Based Beach House To Release Double Album After 4 Years

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore-based band Beach House on Tuesday announced their eighth album “Once Twice Melody.” The 18-song double album will be released in four-song chapters over the next few months, the band said, culminating in an album drop on February 18, 2022. The first chapter arrived Wednesday night with tracks Once Twice Melody, Superstar, Pink Funeral and Through Me. Thus far, the music continues the band’s signature dream-pop style, but for the first time, a live string ensemble was used, according to record label Sub Pop. The album was recorded in Apple Orchard Studios in Baltimore and studios in Los Angeles and Minnesota, Sub Pop said. All formats (including casettes) of the album are now available for pre-order. The chapter releases are as follows: Chapter 1 on November 10th, 2021 1. Once Twice Melody 2. Superstar 3. Pink Funeral 4. Through Me Chapter 2 on December 8th, 2021 5. Runaway 6. ESP 7. New Romance 8. Over and Over Chapter 3 on January 19th, 2022 9. Sunset 10. Only You Know 11. Another Go Around 12. Masquerade 13. Illusion of Forever Chapter 4 (full album release) on February 18th, 2022 14. Finale 15. The Bells 16. Hurts to Love 17. Many Nights 18. Modern Love Stories
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#U S#Cbgb#Ucr
advertisergleam.com

His show to play at historic Lyric

In 2019, John Harvey produced an album “Big Band of Brothers: A Jazz Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band.” It was a tribute to one of his favorite bands and also featured jazz, one of his favorite music genres. Now, the musicians featured in the album are reconvening for a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Black Women Steal The Show At The 2021 CMA Awards

The biggest night in country music returned to its longtime home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. While last year’s CMA Awards were held sans audience at nearby Music City Center due to COVID-19, this year, the 55th annual awards show was packed with fans and star-studded performances ― notably from Black women.
NASHVILLE, TN
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Teyana Taylor Blasts 'TMZ' Over Travis Scott Astroworld Defense Claims

Los Angeles, CA – Singer Teyana Taylor was incensed on Wednesday (November 10) after she came across a TMZ story claiming she defended Travis Scott in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Taylor quickly took her grievances to Twitter and blasted the publication for its inflammatory headline. “R U...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

“I’m Dreamin'” Singer Christopher Williams Reportedly in a Coma

90’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is reportedly in a coma. TheJasmineBrand notes Williams’ cousin, Al B Sure! announced the state of the singer. “Please pray for my better-looking twin brother in a coma,” Al B Sure! wrote on Instagram as the caption for an image of the two. The cause of the coma has not been revealed.
CELEBRITIES
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy