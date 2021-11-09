Rapid Readouts: 3-Year Overall Survival Update From the Phase 3 CASPIAN Study

Ben Levy, MD: There are now 2 TRK [tyrosine receptor kinase] inhibitors that are active, proven and FDA approved for TRK fusion-positive lung cancer. The first is larotrectinib. This was initially published in the New England Journal of Medicine looking at patients with NTRK fusion-positive cancers, not just lung cancer, but multiple cancers showing a response rate of 81%. Because of that, larotrectinib was approved. Entrectinib is the other drug. Of course, entrectinib has activity in ROS, but also has potent activity for NTRK fusions. Now we’ve got NTRK in the data as well showing response rates north of roughly 55% to 65%, and because both drugs have elicited meaningful responses in these patients, both drugs are approved. Both are [also] preferred by the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network]. Because larotrectinib came first, it is my go-to therapy for patients with NTRK fusions. It’s hard to identify NTRK fusions [because] they are uncommon in common malignancies. You don’t find that often in lung cancer, breast cancer, or colon cancer, but they are common in uncommon cancers, like infantile fibrosarcoma and other types of tumors. It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t look for them; we should. But clearly, they’re rare. As it stands now, larotrectinib and entrectinib are both approved therapies. We need to test for these fusions. Again, these are fusions we’re looking for, not mutations. If you see an NTRK mutation on your next-generation sequencing report, that will not predict efficacy to these therapies. You must identify the fusions. That’s very important.

