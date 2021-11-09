CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid Readouts: 3-Year Overall Survival Update From the Phase 3 CASPIAN Study

By Afshin Dowlati, MD, Case Western Reserve University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfshin Dowlati, MD, discusses data from the following presentation: “Durvalumab ± tremelimumab + platinum-etoposide in first-line extensive-stage SCLC (ES-SCLC): 3-year overall survival update from the Phase 3 CASPIAN study.” (Paz-Ares, ESMO 2021, LBA61) Background. In CASPIAN, the phase 3 study of etoposide + cisplatin or carboplatin (platinum-etoposide, EP) ±...

