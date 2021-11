Image ID 194677971 © via Martinmark | Dreamstime.com. Peloton, the high-end home workout brand, has just added the much-requested “pause” feature to its Bike and Bike+ devices. Even though the first iteration of its stationary bike came out in 2014, it has taken the company seven years to add a rather common, and frankly basic, function to its machines.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO