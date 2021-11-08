Uber For Handyman

Originally published on Transport & Environment. Uber is far behind on its pledge to electrify half its rides across seven European capitals, new data shows. Less than 5% of kilometres driven on the platform are in fully electric vehicles, according to Transport & Environment’s (T&E) analysis. Uber’s switch away from polluting vehicles is much faster in cities that require companies to electrify than in those with few or no requirements. T&E said it demonstrates to leaders meeting at the COP that corporate pledges are not enough. If politicians don’t set ambitious targets, transport providers will be slow to go zero emissions.
