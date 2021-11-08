CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber For Handyman

By Frank Evans
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

A radical change is brought by the On-Demand Handyman Services App in our daily routine tasks like...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

hypebeast.com

Uber Is Reportedly Relaunching Its Carpooling Service

Uber will be relaunching its Uber Pool service, or at least a version of it, sometime in the future. The low-cost carpooling service, which was shut down in March 2020 due to the pandemic, would pair up to three riders in one vehicle based on the proximity of their destinations.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Currys teams up with Uber for 30-minute deliveries

Electronics retailer Currys has announced that it is teaming up with ride-hailing service Uber to deliver products in as little as 30 minutes. Under the trial service, customers in 12 London boroughs will be able to order items such as laptops and printer cartridges, with a £5 delivery charge. The...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Tesla cars available to Uber drivers in London

Uber customers’ chances of being picked up by a Tesla car have increased after the ride-hailing app secured a partnership with the US manufacturer.The agreement means Uber drivers in London will be able to use clean air funds to buy or lease a Tesla car from Wednesday.Drivers could already use the money to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) made by other manufacturers such as Nissan Hyundai and Kia.Uber has raised more than £135 million through adding a clean air fee for all trips in London since January 2019.The progress we are seeing in London is significantJamie Heywood, UberFunds have...
TRAFFIC
Mother Jones

The Man Who Called Bullshit on Uber

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. In December 2016, Forbes put Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick on its cover. “Super Uber,” a headline declared. “The most valuable startup ever isn’t content to be the Uber of Uber. How the $68 billion juggernaut is about to change the way everything moves.”
TRAFFIC
The Drum

Uber Eats pilots speedy ‘techaway’ deliveries with Currys

Technology retailer Currys has partnered with delivery service Uber Eats to offer Londoners the opportunity to grab emergency chargers, printer cartridges and other items in as little as 30 minutes. Launching from November 15, the three-month trial promises the fastest service in electronics retail when orders for any of 1,800...
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Uber to pilot on-demand robotic delivery

Uber is joining the increasingly crowded field of delivery platforms using autonomous robots to deliver fresh products. Uber Technologies Inc. is partnering with autonomous sidewalk delivery company Serve Robotics to pilot an on-demand robotic delivery service in Los Angeles in early 2022. Users of the company’s Uber Eats food delivery platform in the Los Angeles area will be able to have orders delivered contact-free by zero-emissions Serve rovers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Forbes

Tank Taxi Takes On Lyft And Uber

Look out Lyft and Uber, a British hobbyist turned entrepreneur is offering customers rides in his ‘tank taxi.’ And like the rideshare model, he drives his own vehicle although his operating costs for his 1967 armored vehicle are much higher. Merlin Batchelor of Norwich picked up his 15-ton surplus ‘tank’...
TRAFFIC
popville.com

“Another PSA about Uber App”

On Saturday night I was out with a friend in Logan Circle when I used the Uber app to select an UberX to come take me home around 10:20 PM. I was connected with a driver pretty quickly, but she messaged me in the app saying that the map would not show her moving until I gave her my phone number–that there was “an update to the app.” I had recently read about some other sketchiness in Uber on PoPville, so I didn’t respond as I was chatting with my friend about how I thought it was a scam.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Uber Raises Rates in London by 10%

Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report, seeking to attract more drivers to its service, is raising prices in London by 10% starting Thursday, marking the largest price increase in the city since 2017. The company says that passenger demand has spiked 20% in the U.K. since the country...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Mahaney's bull case for Uber, Meta

Mark Mahaney, Evercore ISI analyst and author of 'Nothing but Net,' joins 'TechCheck' to discuss Meta, Uber, Roblox and Zillow. Mahaney explains his bullish thesis on Meta and Uber.
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Sudshare wants to be the Uber for laundry

Doing laundry, like enduring telemarketers or slow internet, is universally hated. At the same time, a society without laundry would be a dystopian one –– a world where lawyers and doctors and politicians were constantly distracted by bad smells and marinara sauce stains. But imagine your laundry still getting done...
TECHNOLOGY
verdictfoodservice.com

Uber Launches Uber Green to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Concept: Uber has launched a new service called Uber Green that allows passengers in central London to request an all-electric, zero-emission vehicle rather than a regular fossil-fuelled or hybrid car. The service was launched to help reduce emissions and drive a green recovery to the COVID-19 crisis. Nature of Disruption:...
TRAFFIC
motor1.com

Tesla added to Uber London to increase EV uptake

Ride-hailing giant Uber has struck a deal with Tesla that will give their drivers access to a clean air fund to buy or lease one of their EVs. First introduced in 2019, the clean air fee adds 4 cents to every passenger mile driven in London and has so far raised over $184 million. This fund is used to help Uber drivers get their own EV at a discounted price. So far models such as the Nissan Leaf and Kia Niro EV have been available as part of the programme, but now Tesla’s EVs will be as well.
BUSINESS
Pizza Marketplace

Olo partners with Uber to support alcohol delivery

Uber has integrated its Uber Direct technology into Dispatch, a delivery fulfillment solution powered by Olo, an on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry's digital transformation. The integration will make more efficient delivery technology available to restaurants with plans to expand their offerings with the additional support of alcohol delivery,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Truth About Cars

Uber Finally Makes a Profit, But Not Really

On Thursday, Uber Technologies reported its first profitable quarter since the company launched in San Francisco way back in 2009. This represents a huge achievement for the company, which has been investing heavily to expand the business in the hopes that it will eventually become the world’s favored ride-hailing, courier, and food-delivery service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
International Business Times

Uber Ride Share Business Regains Traction In Quarter

Uber on Thursday said its ride share and food delivery businesses gained traction in the recently-ended quarter as people began getting out more but were still ordering in. News of drivers and riders returning to the platform came in a quarterly earnings report that showed Uber logged a net loss of $2.4 billion despite revenue growing 72 percent to $4.8 billion when compared to the same period a year earlier.
TRAFFIC
CleanTechnica

Uber Behind On Its Electrification Goal In European Cities

Originally published on Transport & Environment. Uber is far behind on its pledge to electrify half its rides across seven European capitals, new data shows. Less than 5% of kilometres driven on the platform are in fully electric vehicles, according to Transport & Environment’s (T&E) analysis. Uber’s switch away from polluting vehicles is much faster in cities that require companies to electrify than in those with few or no requirements. T&E said it demonstrates to leaders meeting at the COP that corporate pledges are not enough. If politicians don’t set ambitious targets, transport providers will be slow to go zero emissions.
TRAFFIC
Seattle Times

Uber Eats gets into the diaper delivery business

On Monday, Uber Eats introduced a new delivery category: “Babies and Kids,” for parents in need of emergency diapers and thermometers. It is the latest in a series of new verticals launched by Uber Technologies during the pandemic, including the delivery of groceries, prescriptions, alcohol and flowers. Uber is partnering...
AMAZON

