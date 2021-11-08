Uber For Handyman

On Saturday night I was out with a friend in Logan Circle when I used the Uber app to select an UberX to come take me home around 10:20 PM. I was connected with a driver pretty quickly, but she messaged me in the app saying that the map would not show her moving until I gave her my phone number–that there was “an update to the app.” I had recently read about some other sketchiness in Uber on PoPville, so I didn’t respond as I was chatting with my friend about how I thought it was a scam.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO