Pete Davidson 'Addresses' Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors: 'I Want to Confirm If It's Real'

By Laura Rizzo
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago
NBC; Shutterstock

We’re on the edge of our seats! Pete Davidson responded to “rumors” amid his romance with Kim Kardashian during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, November 8.

“I want to address something — I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or a rumor,” host Seth Meyers began, adding that he “appreciated” the Saturday Night Live funnyman’s openness. “This is something you’ve been reading a lot about in the press.”

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Pete, 27, admitted he had “been wanting to talk” about these rumblings, but the comedian quickly took things in an unexpected direction.

“There’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true,” the Staten Island native said. “I do have a show on Tubi coming out.”

The King of Staten Island actor’s talk show appearance comes amid him spending time with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41.

A source told In Touch on November 6 that the unexpected pair are indeed “dating” after “sparks flew” between them during their various outings around the Big Apple. Although they previously met through mutual friends, the duo reconnected when Kim appeared as a guest host for SNL in early October.

“Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him,” the source said. “She’s not overthinking things at this point. It’s so early. All she knows right now is he’s a sweetheart.”

The KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February. That being said, the A-listers seemed to be on amicable terms and have publicly supported each other over the months.

However, the “Flashing Lights” rapper, 44, who legally changed his name to Ye, is “losing it” over the Skims founder’s blossoming romance with the young comic.

“He has a real problem with them being an item,” a second source told In Touch about the Grammy winner. “It’s typical of Kanye to have double standards. It’s OK for him to date other women, but it’s not OK for Kim to date Pete!”

Moreover, the Yeezy founder felt “stabbed in the back” by Pete. “Kanye has known Pete for years. They’d meet up for dinner or lunch when Pete was in L.A., call each other and that kind of thing,” the second source explained. “I’d say they were more acquaintances than good friends.”

As for the “Praise God” artist, he’s been romantically linked to 22-year-old model Vinetria after the two were photographed sitting courtside at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis on November 6.

