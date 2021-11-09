Dixie Needs A Home And Family. Dogs Just Make Life Better

Back in early August we got wrapped up in the whirlwind story of a 30-year old Minnesota woman searching for her birth mom. Known only as Katie (her TikTok profile name is @kpnachos), she took to the social media platform to share what little bit she knew about her birth mom and adoption -- that she (Katie) was born July 28, 1991, that she was part of the closed adoption system, that she couldn't get in touch with her biological mom without paying a lot of money and that all she had from her mom was a letter and photo. Sharing the photo with her followers on TikTok, Katie made a public appeal to help her find her birth mom.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO