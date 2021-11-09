ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Belarus TV: American facing Jan. 6 riot charges seeks asylum

By YURAS KARMANAU
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bub3M_0crIQXav00
Belarus-US Capitol Rioter FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Evan Neumann of Mill Valley, Calif., who faces criminal charges for participating in the riot, is seeking asylum in Belarus, the country's state TV reported on Monday, Nov. 8, a move that could further heighten tensions between the turbulent former Soviet nation and the United States. ​(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez)

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — An American who faces criminal charges from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is seeking asylum in Belarus, the country's state TV reported, in a move that could further heighten tensions between the turbulent former Soviet nation and the United States.

Evan Neumann of Mill Valley, California, acknowledged in an interview with the Belarus 1 channel that he was at the Capitol that day but rejected the charges, which include assaulting police, obstruction and other offenses. The channel aired excerpts of the interview on Sunday and Monday, and promised to release the full version on Wednesday.

“I don't think I have committed some kind of a crime,” said Neumann, 48, according to a Belarus 1 voiceover of his interview remarks. “One of the charges was very offensive; it alleges that I hit a police officer. It doesn't have any grounds to it." Neumann spoke in English but was barely audible under the dubbed Russian.

Both Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin have used the Jan. 6 riot as a way to accuse the U.S. of a double standard in criticizing other countries, including Russia and Belarus, for cracking down on antigovernment protests

Belarus was rocked by months of protests after election officials gave Lukashenko a sixth term in the 2020 balloting that the opposition and the West have denounced as a sham. The government unleashed a violent crackdown on the protesters, arresting more than 35,000 people and badly beating thousands of them. The crackdown elicited widespread international outrage.

Putin likewise has come under criticism from the West over the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the detention of thousands of demonstrators protesting his arrest, and the outlawing of Navalny’s organizations as extremist. In an interview with NBC in June, Putin suggested that the hundreds of people arrested for rioting at the U.S. Capitol were being subjected to “persecution for political opinions.”

U.S. court documents state that Neumann stood at the front of a police barricade wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat as supporters of President Donald Trump tried to force past officers. Prosecutors say Neumann taunted and screamed at the police before putting a gas mask over his face and threatened one officer, saying police would be “overrun” by the crowd.

“I’m willing to die, are you?” prosecutors quoted Neumann saying to the officer.

Police body camera footage shows Neumann and others shoving a metal barricade into a line of officers who were trying to push the crowd back before he punched two officers with his fist and then hit them with the barricade, according to court papers.

Neumann was identified by investigators after someone who said they were a family friend called an FBI tip line with Neumann’s name and hometown. He was charged in a U.S. federal criminal complaint, meaning a judge agreed that investigators presented sufficient probable cause that Neumann had committed the crimes.

Neumann is one of more than 650 people who have been charged for their actions on Jan. 6, when pro-Trump rioters attacked the Capitol building and delayed Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Neumann told Belarus 1 that his photo had been added to the FBI's most wanted list, after which he left the country under the pretense of a business trip. Neuman, who owns a handbag manufacturing business, traveled to Italy in March, and then through Switzerland, Germany and Poland before arriving in Ukraine and spent several months there.

He said he decided to illegally cross into neighboring Belarus after he noticed surveillance by Ukraine's security forces. “It is awful. It is political persecution,” Neumann told the TV channel.

Belarusian border guards detained him when he tried to cross into the country in mid-August, and he requested asylum in Belarus. Belarus doesn’t have an extradition treaty with the U.S.

The U.S. Embassy in Belarus, which is temporarily located in Vilnius, Lithuania, declined comment. The U.S. Justice Department said it doesn't comment "on the existence or nonexistence of requests for apprehension to foreign governments.”

The Belarus 1 anchors described Neumann as a “simple American, whose stores were burned down by members of the Black Lives Matter movement, who was seeking justice, asking inconvenient questions, but lost almost everything and is being persecuted by the U.S. government.”

In a short preface to the interview, the Belarus 1 reporter also said that “something” made Neumann “flee from the country of fairytale freedoms and opportunities” — an apparent reference to the U.S., which has levied multiple sanctions against Belarus over human rights abuses and its violent crackdown on dissent.

—-

Associated Press writer Mike Balsamo in Washington contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Israeli couple released from detention in Turkey, PM says

JERUSALEM — (AP) — An Israeli couple has been released by Turkey after being detained on suspicion of espionage, according to a joint statement by Israel's prime minister and foreign minister on Thursday. Mordi and Natalie Oknin are on their way to Israel, according to the statement, which also expressed...
MIDDLE EAST
MSNBC

Hayes: Belarus finds ‘propaganda victory’ in Jan. 6 suspect seeking asylum

Chris Hayes: “This idea that the people who are literally recorded on video attempting to overturn the election are ‘political prisoners’ is not just spreading in authoritarian Belarus. It has become the line of the right-wing American media, especially Fox host Tucker Carlson. And an entire faction of the Republican Party believes it.”Nov. 10, 2021.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
New York Post

California man wanted over Capitol riots seeks asylum in Belarus

A California man who is wanted by the FBI for allegedly assaulting cops during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots is now seeking asylum in Belarus after fleeing the US, where he claims he’s the subject of “political persecution.”. Evan Neumann told Belarusian state television on Monday that he has been...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Arizona Mirror

American borders reopen to tourists, but remain closed for those seeking asylum

As entry restrictions lifted on Monday in a welcomed reopening of the land U.S. border crossings to some tourists from Mexico, the Biden administration is continuing to deny entry to asylum-seekers from Mexico and Central America under a Trump-era emergency public health rule. Lisandro, a migrant from southern Mexico using a pseudonym to protect his […] The post American borders reopen to tourists, but remain closed for those seeking asylum appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
NOGALES, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
8 News Now

Russia rejects accusations of endangering ISS astronauts

Russian officials are rejecting accusations that they endangered astronauts aboard the International Space Station by conducting a weapons test that created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk. U.S. officials on Monday accused Russia of destroying an old satellite with a missile in what they called a reckless and irresponsible strike.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Longview News-Journal

Longview man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots asks judge for release

A Longview man charged in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol is requesting pretrial release, arguing that he is not a threat and did not commit any illegal acts of violence during the riot, court documents show. Ryan Taylor Nichols, 30, is being held on several charges related...
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Belarus#Ukraine#Extradition#Protest Riot#American#Kyiv#Ap#Soviet#Russian#Nbc
The Independent

Why are people protesting in Cuba?

Cuban dissidents declared they would march through the streets on Monday in protest against the government’s harsh response to massive demonstrations this summer.Members of Archipiélago, a 35,000-strong Facebook group that has led the call for protests, announced a "Civic March for Change" on 15 November and demanded "rights for all Cubans" and the release of political prisoners.More than 1,000 people were arrested and 659 are still in jail following mass protests in July, according to the civil rights group Cubalex. Demonstrators sought an end to food and medicine shortages and wider civil liberties, with many calling for the resignation of...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many...
BUSINESS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
66K+
Followers
72K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy