Three CCU players have been invited to the 97th East-West Shrine Bowl which will be held on February 3rd in Las Vegas. They are…Senior Jeffrey Gunter who has a career total of 162 tackles including 89 solo stops. Jayvon Heiligh who made history in the win over Troy as he recorded his 10th career 100 yard receiving game, the most in Coastal history. And finally, Isaiah Likely, who became the first ever tight end to have four touchdowns in a single game and became the first-ever Chanticleer to catch four TD passes in a game both of which he completed during CCU’s win against Arkansas State. During the East-West Shrine Game college players are given the chance to showcase their talents to NFL scouts and a national television audience.

