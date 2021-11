Jakob Wellman has had a goal for a long time to play for a college golf team. The Owensboro Catholic senior made it official Wednesday by signing with Murray State University. “100% I’ve been looking forward to that for about four or five years now,” Wellman said after a signing ceremony at Catholic High. “Coach (Daniel DeLuca) took a lot of time with me, we had numerous phone calls, text messages, he came and watched me a couple of times, one thing that coaches look for that’s very important is who you are as an individual, they are going to have you for four years, you need to present good qualities about yourself.”

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO