Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have announced the Elden Ring first 5 classes, introducing the first five playable classes in the hotly anticipated game. As with most of the Souls-like games that FromSoftware has developed, there are various classes in the game that you can choose as the foundation for your avatar. Each class generally has very different starting stats and gear, and will shape how you play the rest of the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO