UFC

MMA Betting Preview: How to Bet on UFC Fights

By Eric Kowal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMMA fights have been surging in popularity engaging more and more bettors all around the globe. The fast-paced, action-packed and unpredictable nature of the sport alone draws thousands of new MMA enthusiasts to tune in. If you’re looking for a good way to dabble in this sport, you might...

firstsportz.com

WATCH! The only man to defeat UFC champion Kamaru Usman speaks ahead of Usman’s title defence at UFC 268

Kamaru Usman is on a record-making run in the UFC, as the UFC Welterweight Champion, with the longest active win streak, four title defences and a complete runover over his division at least once. At this point where many call him the best pound for pound fighter of this era, Usman may be mistaken as the invincible. However, just like every great champion, Usman too had to face a loss in his career.
“This guy wasn’t even legal,” UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou exposed by former coach for ungrateful nature; details sad incident involving latter’s girlfriend

Francis Ngannou is a man of inspiration for anyone who has or is going through the toughest times of their life. A native of Cameroon, immigrated to France, was homeless and involved in legal problems, for once saw his purpose in becoming a professional MMA fighter and eventually become the UFC Heavyweight champion of the world.
The Independent

Conor McGregor wages war of words with Jorge Masvidal over ‘bottling’ fight and fashion sense

Conor McGregor has waded into a verbal war with fellow UFC star Jorge Masvidal in a bitter Twitter exchange. This week Masvidal withdrew from his UFC 269 fight against Leon Edwards due to injury, and McGregor took the opportunity to have his say, mocking Masvidal's famous fashion sense. "It’s also Jorge masvadal [sic] birthday but he a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon," McGregor tweeted. "F**k your 'injury' You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The f**k was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house...
The Man Many Believe Is Canelo’s Final Test Fights Tonight

When it comes to the super-middleweight division (168 lbs.) Saul Canelo Alvarez became undisputed champion last weekend. Boxing’s biggest star and pound for pound number one stopped Caleb Plant in Las Vegas to do so. Many believe only David Benavidez (24-0-21 KO) is the final challenge left at that weight...
UFC Vegas 42 weigh-in results – Holloway vs. Rodriguez

Former UFC featherweight champ Max Holloway will headline UFC Vegas 42 tomorrow night as he meets the highly entertaining Yair Rodriguez at 145-pounds. The event which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada has an early 1pm ET start time. The entire card will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
Fightful

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira Betting Breakdown

UFC 267 goes down this weekend. A pair of title fights headline the night when UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz defends his title against Glover Teixeira in the night's main event. The interim UFC Bantamweight title is also on the line as former champion Petr Yan takes on top contender Cory Sandhagen.
Empire Sports Media

Chuck Vitolo’s UFC 267 betting guide

To be candid (as if I have any other choice here), my UFC betting guides and predictions have not gone well on this website so far in 2021. First, there was the UFC 257 debacle that was headlined by Conor McGregor suffering his first career knockout loss against Dustin Poirier. Next, after a long layoff (for both her and I), UFC women’s bantamweight (featherweight?) Aspen Ladd laid up a monster egg for me on a play I really had confidence in. Well, we’ll have to charge those ones to the game, as they say.
numberfire.com

Betting Guide for UFC 268

A second straight week with a two-title-fight pay-per-view. It's not even Christmas yet! This time, 14 fights are on tap at "The Mecca." Both title matches are repeat ones, as well. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 takes place Saturday from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Where is...
thebodylockmma.com

UFC 268 Predictions: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler fight breakdown, betting odds

Gaethje: -210 (MyBookie) Chandler: +170 (MyBookie) Gaethje is an animal. He pushes an absurd pace, has thunderous power, and, despite two knockout losses, has an impressive chin. Gaethje is known, appropriately so, as a power puncher. He is notorious for a bomb of an overhand right that can turn the lights off in an instant. But, he is a much better fighter than just a right hand. Gaethje pressures his opponent from the first moment of the fight. He walks forward, pumping his jab and landing cracking leg kicks. He averages an overwhelming 7.4 significant strikes per minute. His pressure is tactical and strategic. Gaethje’s “Trevor Wittman” jab and snapping leg kicks are designed to pester his opponent as well as hurt them. Once he pressures forward, his opponent will eventually look to evade his jab or leg kick. From there, he can land a devastating overhand right or a shot to his opponent’s liver. Because he is always moving forward, Gaethje eats a lot of shots – nearly eight significant strikes per minute. His granite chin allows Gaethje to absorb the strikes and land harder in return. His biggest weakness, early in his career, was his fight IQ. Recently though, he’s responded well to coaching and has fought with more intelligence.
nbcsportsedge.com

Betting HITS and MISSES: PFL Finals, UFC 267

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This past week of fights saw six fighters win $1 million and...
SportsGrid

UFC 268: Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili 2 Betting Preview

WSW – (C) Rose Namajunas (11-4-0) vs. WSW #1 – Zhang Weili (21-2-0) Time: 10:00 PM ET. How Will Fight End: KO/TKO +120, Submission +470, Points +110. Will the fight go the distance? Yes (+104) No (-130) Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get...
NJ.com

UFC 268 Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers

Our UFC betting expert is here to break down and offer his best UFC 268 predictions for the mega-card at Madison Square Garden, which gets underway this evening in New York City. The UFC returns to action Saturday with UFC 268, with Kamaru Usman in the main event opposite Colby...
chatsports.com

UFC 268 Betting Preview: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2

It’s been two years since the UFC has hosted an event in Madison Square Garden, and the organization’s return this weekend is bringing the heat in more ways than one. An absolute monster card is scheduled, with some bad blood in the main event. This card has all the makings of an instant classic, and UFC 268 will absolutely deliver.
mmasucka.com

UFC 268 Betting Tips

The UFC puts on back to back numbered events with UFC 268 rounding off a great few weeks for fight fans. The night is headlined by the welterweight grudge match between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. The card is stacked from top to bottom, so here are some UFC 268 betting tips to help you win big this weekend.
