MMA Betting Preview: How to Bet on UFC Fights

Gaethje: -210 (MyBookie) Chandler: +170 (MyBookie) Gaethje is an animal. He pushes an absurd pace, has thunderous power, and, despite two knockout losses, has an impressive chin. Gaethje is known, appropriately so, as a power puncher. He is notorious for a bomb of an overhand right that can turn the lights off in an instant. But, he is a much better fighter than just a right hand. Gaethje pressures his opponent from the first moment of the fight. He walks forward, pumping his jab and landing cracking leg kicks. He averages an overwhelming 7.4 significant strikes per minute. His pressure is tactical and strategic. Gaethje’s “Trevor Wittman” jab and snapping leg kicks are designed to pester his opponent as well as hurt them. Once he pressures forward, his opponent will eventually look to evade his jab or leg kick. From there, he can land a devastating overhand right or a shot to his opponent’s liver. Because he is always moving forward, Gaethje eats a lot of shots – nearly eight significant strikes per minute. His granite chin allows Gaethje to absorb the strikes and land harder in return. His biggest weakness, early in his career, was his fight IQ. Recently though, he’s responded well to coaching and has fought with more intelligence.

UFC ・ 9 DAYS AGO