With less than 20 days left until the release of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, marketing is going nuts with some new piece of promotion every other day or so. We’ve already seen two full-length trailers, a mini-trailer, character vignette trailers, and an “accuracy highlight” teaser, and today we’re getting a new teaser focusing on the sets. One of the few things we knew before the full trailer’s reveal last month was that a massive amount of effort had been put into visual accuracy, as fans had snapped pictures of multiple shooting locations. From the R.P.D. front gate to Kendo’s Gunshop, there was a lot to froth over even without a whole lot of context. Today, director Johannes Roberts has unveiled a new look at these locations up close and personal, and it’s amazing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO