Danville, KY

Centre-in-New York City internship gives John Bingaman ’24 experience with off-Broadway theatre

By Centre News
Centre College News & Events
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of Centre College’s new Centre-in-New York City study away program, theatre major John Bingaman ’24 (Louisville, Kentucky) is participating in an internship with the off-Broadway Bedlam Theatre Company. Working as a production intern, Bingaman is learning about the core of what keeps a theatre company running. He...

www.centre.edu

