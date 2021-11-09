Centre-in-New York City internship gives John Bingaman ’24 experience with off-Broadway theatre

Nine years ago today, Superstorm Sandy made landfall in New York City, killing 44 people, destroying 70,000 homes, and causing $19 billion in damage. As flash floods over the past few months have evoked Sandy’s deadly storm surge, the lessons learned from the 2012 disaster have been on the mind of Kian Goh, an architect and urban-planning professor at UCLA, where she is the associate director of the Institute on Inequality and Democracy. In her new book, Form and Flow: The Spatial Politics of Urban Resilience and Climate Justice, Goh looks at a decade of climate-adaptation plans in three cities — Rotterdam, Jakarta, and New York — and how the goals of global think tanks are often at odds with the grassroots efforts of local groups. As communities brace for the inevitable next storm, Goh spoke to Curbed about “water squares,” why cities need to shift their infrastructural focus to maintenance, and what the word resilience really means.

