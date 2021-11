PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Eric Kortz, suspected of shooting and killing postal worker Louis Vignone, could be facing the death penalty. An indictment has been filed after input from a federal grand jury. In the indictment, Kortz faces two counts: murder of an employee of the united states and use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and possessing a firearm in furtherance thereof. Related stories: Eric Kortz, Man Accused Of Shooting, Killing Postal Worker, Appears Before Federal Judge In Preliminary Hearing Collier Township Community Ties Blue Ribbons On Mailboxes To Remember Postal Worker Louis Vignone Funeral Services To Be...

