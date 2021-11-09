CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Ref Appears To 'Hip-Check' Bears Player, Stirs Controversy

By Jason Hall
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UijDG_0crIC2v700
Photo: Getty Images

NFL official Tony Corrente stirred controversy for an apparent incident involving a Chicago Bears player during the team's 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday (November 8) night.

During the live Monday Night Football broadcast, numerous viewers tweeted reactions to Corrente appearing to "hip-check" Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh prior to flagging him for taunting, a crucial call that allowed Pittsburgh to continue its drive and set up a successful field goal by Chris Boswell .

"On my way to the sideline, I got hip-checked by the ref. It's pretty clear," Marsh said after the game via ESPN . "If I was to do that to a ref or even touch a ref, we get kicked out of the game and possibly suspended and fined. I just think that that was incredibly inappropriate."

The contact came after Marsh sacked Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on what would have forced fourth down, but instead, resulted in a taunting penalty after Marsh -- who spent part of last season and the preseason with the Steelers -- took several steps toward Pittsburgh's sideline and did his celebratory spinning jump kick.

The Bears were penalized 15 yards and Pittsburgh added three points on a 52-yard field goal to extend its lead to 26-20.

"I think that one was just bad timing. It's pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn't taunting," Marsh said of the celebration and ensuing taunting call. "I've been doing the celebration my whole career. It's just sad to see stuff like that happen in a close game like that."

Corrente addressed the incident after the game and said the contact had nothing to do with Marsh's role in the taunting penalty.

"First of all, keep in mind that taunting is a point of emphasis this year," Corrente said in a pool report. "And with that said, I saw the player, after he made a big play, run toward the bench area of the Pittsburgh Steelers and posture in such a way that I felt he was taunting them.

"I didn't judge [the contact] as anything that I dealt with. That had nothing to do with it. It was the taunting aspect."

The NFL enforced stricter rules on taunting this past offseason in an effort to limit incidents from occurring.

Chicago was penalized 15 times during Monday's loss for a net total of 115 yards lost.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL referee appears to make contact with Bears player to justify taunting penalty

Complaining that the referees are taking an NFL game into their own hands and deciding the outcome is overdone and usually a bit dramatic. But on Monday Night, one NFL referee appeared to quite literally insert himself into the action to justify a taunting penalty at a critical moment in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ref’s Brutal Call During Bears-Steelers

On Monday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Chicago Bears in matchup of teams needing a win. Pittsburgh needed a win to keep pace in a crowded AFC North. Meanwhile, Chicago needed a win to try to make a late run to the playoffs – which seemed like a longshot heading into the game.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Cassius Marsh Denies Taunting, Referee Tony Corrente Denies Hip-Checking Player After Wild, Controversial Bears-Steelers Monday Night Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Through three quarters, this week’s edition of Monday Night Football was a bit of a snoozer. Then things went haywire. The Steelers eventually won, 29-27, after a 65-yard field goal attempt by Cairo Santos fell well short of the goalposts. But that final result didn’t come without some controversy involving referee Tony Corrente.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Tony Corrente
Sporting News

Cassius Marsh says official Tony Corrente 'hip-checked' him following taunting call during Bears vs. Steelers

For the fifth straight week, "Monday Night Football" has resulted in a one-score outcome, this time with the Steelers earning a 29-27 home victory over the visiting Bears. Unfortunately, a controversial taunting call against linebacker Cassius Marsh ended up costing Chicago in the loss. And ensuing contact between him and head official Tony Corrente became an even bigger story than the loss.
NFL
chicagobearshq.com

Referee addresses controversial taunting call against Bears

The Chicago Bears lost a close 29-27 contest against the Steelers on Monday Night Football. The game had a ton of flags, with the Bears getting called on 12 penalties for a total of 115 yards, including a controversial taunting call after a sack late in the fourth quarter. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Pittsburgh#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Espn
York Dispatch Online

Bears player says ref hip-checked him while preparing to throw taunting flag

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 29-27 win over the Chicago Bears on Monday night was a wild one. There was drama, a few big plays and a bit of controversy ⁠— and that just in the fourth quarter. As for the controversy, Pittsburgh led 23-20 with under 4 minutes to play when...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Former Steelers LB Cassius Marsh says he was 'hip-checked' by ref during penalty call

The NFL’s handling of the taunting rule was brought to the spotlight in a strange way Monday night. Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was penalized with 2:52 remaining after a sack of Ben Roethlisberger that likely would have led to the Steelers punting. But after the penalty was enforced, Pittsburgh tacked on three points and went on to a tight 29-27 victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
589
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy