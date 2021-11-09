CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Paul Pogba Out Up To Two Months With Thigh Injury

RealGM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Pogba could miss two months after suffering a thigh injury during training with France on...

soccer.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Man United crisis deepens as Paul Pogba makes decision on future

All is not well at Manchester United. The Red Devils are still reeling from a 5-0 thumping last weekend against arch-rivals Liverpool and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly committed to turning things around, the club’s playing squad are reportedly unhappy. That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Real Madrid set sights on signings of Paul Pogba and Antonio Rudiger in 2022

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on the signing of two Premier League players next summer to boost their squad. The two names which have emerged are Manchester United’s troubled midfielder Paul Pogba and Chelsea’s veteran defender Antonio Rudiger, both of whom will be out of contract at their respective clubs next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

REVEALED: Manchester United missed out on PSG defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye last summer as they weren't able to make a firm offer because Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard all stayed

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for defensive stability this season took a blow during the summer when Manchester United failed to follow up on a deal to sign PSG’s Idrissa Gueye. Concerned about Nemanja Matic’s form and unsure if Paul Pogba would be staying, United’s recruitment negotiator Matt Judge turned to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pogba
neworleanssun.com

Injured Paul Pogba ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers

Paris [France], November 9 (ANI): Paul Pogba has been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland after suffering a right thigh injury, the French Football Federation (FFF) stated on Monday. Pogba is being replaced in the squad by AS Roma's Jordan Veretout. The midfielder was last...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba suffers a thigh injury during France training as Man United midfielder hobbles off during shooting drill in a big scare to Didier Deschamps ahead of their World Cup qualifiers

Paul Pogba could face a prolonged spell on the sidelines after suffering an apparent thigh injury, while on international duty. The midfielder has missed Manchester United's last two Premier League matches due to suspension and may now miss France's upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to a muscular problem. Pogba pulled...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder withdraws from France squad with thigh injury

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has withdrawn from the France squad due to a thigh injury.Pogba sustained the injury during training on Monday and the French Football Federation confirmed the 28-year-old will miss the World Cup qualifying matches against Kazakhstan and Finland.The French team said on Twitter: “The victim of an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh, Paul Pogba is forced to miss the next two matches.”Roma’s Jordan Veretout has been called up to replace Pogba ahead of the Kazakhstan game where three points will secure France’s qualification for the finals.France currently sit top of Group D, three points clear of second-placed Ukraine and a further point in front of third-placed Finland.Pogba remains suspended for United’s next Premier League match against Watford following his sending-off against Liverpool. Read More Nicola Adams turns attention to big screen following retirement from boxingRussell Westbrook shines as Lakers edge past Hornets after overtimePittsburgh Steelers hold off sloppy Chicago Bears to claim narrow win
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Thigh#French
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba withdraws from France duty as Man United confirm midfielder has suffered a thigh injury during training in a blow to under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Paul Pogba has withdrawn from the France squad as Manchester United confirmed their star has suffered a thigh injury while away with Les Bleus. The midfielder has missed Manchester United's last two Premier League matches due to suspension and on Tuesday, France confirmed he will miss both of their upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to a muscular problem.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Manchester United Dealt Blow As Paul Pogba Picks Up Injury For France

Manchester United have been dealt their latest blow, with Paul Pogba picking up an injury on international duty that is expected to rule him out of a very busy period. Nothing is going right for United at the moment, who have recently been hammered at home by rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, and are already nine points off Chelsea in top spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Declan Rice: West Ham midfielder withdraws from England squad through illness

Declan Rice has withdrawn from the England squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino through illness.The in-form West Ham midfielder’s unavailability is a significant blow to Gareth Southgate as his side seek to book their place next year’s Qatar finals, having already seen Marcus Rashford pull out through illness earlier this week.Luke Shaw and Mason Mount are also yet to join up with the rest of the England set-up. Shaw is following concussion protocols while Mount is recovering from dental surgery.Despite the Rice’s withdrawal, there are currently no plans to replace the 22-year-old in the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
blackchronicle.com

PSG ready to offer Paul Pogba Paris homecoming

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn’t mean the rumours won’t keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation. TOP STORY: PSG circling...
MLS
90min.com

Tahith Chong ruled out for up to five months with groin injury

Tahith Chong has returned to Man Utd from his loan spell at Birmingham City after suffering a groin injury. United confirmed on Wednesday that Chong needed to undergo surgery to repair a ruptured thigh tendon, and will miss the next four to five months of action. The Netherlands youth international...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

EXCLUSIVE: Southampton starlet Valentino Livramento went from being a Chelsea academy player to a Premier League regular in six months...and admits it still feels surreal to be swapping shirts with Paul Pogba

As he looked back at one of the defining moments in his football journey so far, Tino Livramento can smile about it now. ‘Going into Chelsea when I was around seven for the trial, there were loads of boys there,’ he began. ‘I didn’t actually want to go. I was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RealGM

Barcelona Is Asking A Lot Of Club Legend Turned Novice Manager

There were other more important stories, a steady drizzle of incoming transfers and early rave reviews about his tactical genius, but the item I remember best from the summer when Pep Guardiola took over as Manchester City manager is that he outlawed pizza. In fact, this was barely a story, just something Gaël Clichy mentioned offhand in a press conference praising Guardiola’s firm leadership, but sometimes a stray detail takes on a life of its own, in this case because it was funny and spoke to Pep’s overbearing perfectionist streak. It seemed as if he would ban any and all fun, if that’s what it took to get his squad to play at the level he expected from them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RealGM

Dani Alves Signs With Barcelona

Dani Alves has signed with Barcelona, becoming the first acquisition under Xavi Hernandez. The club said in a statement: "FC Barcelona and Dani Alves have reached an agreement in principle for the player to join the football first team for the remainder of the current season. The Brazilian will be joining training from next week but will not be able to play until January."
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy