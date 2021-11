As with countless other areas of American culture, the contributions of Black women in jazz have been underappreciated for decades. Just look at Betty Carter as an example. One of the most celebrated vocalists of her time, Carter was noted for her improvisational approach to singing that influenced generations. She was one of the first jazz artists to found her own independent record label, Bet-Car Records. She also was the founder of the Jazz Ahead program at Fort Greene’s Brooklyn Academy of Music and was instrumental in discovering artists including John Hicks, Marc Cary, Mulgrew Miller and Cyrus Chestnut. A contemporary of Miles Davis and John Coltrane, Carter is rarely mentioned in the same terms as those two or other giants of the genre.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO